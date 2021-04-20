The Electrical Vehicle Market Version 2.0

The following article is sponsored by Worksport Ltd. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

When Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) presented the world its first electric vehicle (EV), many thought the project was too ambitious and that the idea was ahead of its time.

Now, what was considered a niche market has shifted to a multibillion-dollar industry, with many stakeholders and a variety of options that keep evolving at a pace that is truly impacting the automotive industry.

If you open any media outlet today, many will include news regarding the EV market, and the technology is in the eyes of serious investors. The trend is so pivotal that traditional companies like General Motors (NYSE: GM), Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) and Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), among others, are influencing the growing market space.

Yet, like any new industry, headlines also reflect the missing complements needed to expand the market more efficiently. For example, one of the biggest concerns is regarding the type and longevity of batteries and their charging options.

So, what is currently happening in the market?

The Electrical Vehicle Market V 2.0

The EV market has shifted completely. It is no longer the luxurious, unreachable option for those who can afford it. It has gone mainstream and offers a variety of options to different needs of consumers.

For example, yesterday Toyota Motor Corp. announced it has 15 new electric vehicles on the way, of which 7 will use the moniker bZ for Beyond Zero, and the first to arrive will be the bZ4X crossover.

BMW (OTC: BAMXF) announced that it received a grant decision from the German government for funding that supports battery technology development.

Tesla Inc. is competing with Chinese EV market companies like Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), which is at the forefront of innovation on several fronts and is among the pioneers of a concept called battery swapping.

So why is this information important? Simple — the EV market is no longer determined by models and many can be key players for its accelerated accessories growth.

For example, charging is key for powering the EV’s battery, which is the heart and soul of an EV. Tesla has its own network of charging stations, called Superchargers, that only require plugging in for automatic charging. Yet, Tesla stations do not cover the necessity of charging for other EV brand vehicles — and solutions brought by other stakeholders will be the answer to this concern.

Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP), a well-established tonneau cover manufacturer, understood the importance of complementary solutions and decided to bring the EV game to the next level through a redesign of its successful products.

Last year, the company launched its revolutionary TerraVis solar system that can generate and store renewable power, even independently. The company partnered with two EV manufacturers, Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hercules Electric Vehicles, to configure its system for its upcoming electric pickups.

TerraVis

TerraVis™ is a mobile panel and solar generator system integrated into a tonneau cover that collects the sun’s rays and stores them in the high-capacity battery bank. These battery banks can be used for more than extending the power of electric vehicles — they can help with electricity outages and support pickup owners in their daily activities. One important example, it is giving owners the ability to use electricity on the go.

Currently, EVs comprise less than 2% of the automotive market in the U.S. However, with many traditional and new automakers bringing electrified vehicles to market in the near future, growth is accelerating more rapidly. With more electric vehicles, increased charging infrastructure deployment, and reduced production and battery costs, the EV segment should be the norm.

Why Worksport?

The company thinks ahead in how to enhance the experience and benefits of the EV market, serving consumers’ needs first. Worksport’s innovative product opens a window for many that are not yet ready to have an EV but would love to experience its benefits.

Worksport has been designing and manufacturing tonneau covers for pickup trucks since 2011. TerraVis™ and TerraVis Cor™ are currently in the design and pre-production stages.

Corporate Highlights

The company just completed its Regulation-A offering and is in the process of deploying funds to set up the North American production facility to produce TerraVis™.

Worksport announced yesterday that it has filed an application to list its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange.

As part of the process for meeting the initial listing requirements, the Worksport board of directors has authorized a reverse stock split of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares by a ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not more than 1-for-30.

The reverse split will be effectuated simultaneously with the Nasdaq listing and will not be undertaken in the event that the company does not complete the Nasdaq listing.

“We have retooled our manufacturing capabilities to meet increased demand and we continue to invest in R&D. Most importantly, all we have accomplished to date has been achieved with a balance sheet that shows very little debt and nearly $10 million in cash.”

In addition, Worksport CEO Steven Rossi will present an overview of Worksport at the Benzinga Cleantech Small-Cap Conference on April 22, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. EST.

I

Convert text to unicode characters and create fancy styles in your documents.