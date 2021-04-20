55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) shares surged 50.7% to close at $21.46 on Monday after the company enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by HPS Investment Partners for $23.50 per share in cash.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) rose 35.2% to settle at $23.30 after the company announced it would be acquired by Herman Miller for $11 in cash and 0.32 shares of the combined company per Knoll share owned.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) jumped 28.3% to settle at $16.87 after climbing over 20% on Friday.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 27.8% to close at $2.71.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) surged 26.9% to settle at $2.78.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) climbed 26.5% to settle at $34.49. Chemomab Therapeutics recently filed for resale of up to 7.213 million ADSs by selling shareholders.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) gained 23.3% to settle at $13.83.
- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) shares gained 23.2% to close at $19.90 after the company reported Q1 earnings and also signed a merger agreement with Bank of Marin Bancorp.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 21.7% to close at $4.65.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 21.2% to settle at $8.05. The company recently announced its 51%-owned subsidiary, Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, entered a cooperation deal with the Henan sales branch of PetroChina and Alipay IT to develop a mini program.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 17.3% to close at $5.49.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) jumped 16.7% to close at $23.34 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) gained 16.3% to settle at $177.92. Futu, after the closing bell, announced a common stock offering of 9.5 million ADS.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) surged 14.4% to close at $27.53. Immunome, last month, reported a Q4 loss of $0.40 per share.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 13.9% to close at $10.15 after dipping around 25% on Friday.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) gained 13.9% to close at $3.53.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) jumped 12.2% to close at $3.40.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) climbed 11.9% to close at $3.47.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 11.5% to close at $0.4573after the company submitted an application to join the Nasdaq. InspireMD, last week, announced a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common stock effective April 26.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 10.2% to close at $1.08 after the company announced a licensing agreement for an antiviral inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) gained 9.7% to close at $44.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised 2021 motorcycle revenue guidance.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) climbed 9.6% to close at $9.67. Clover Health Investments has popped up on the list of top trending stocks on r/WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum that conducted a short squeeze in shares of GameStop earlier in the year.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) rose 6.7% to close at $17.26after the company said its football club would participate in a new mid-week competition.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares gained 6.3% to close at $164.37 after CEO George Sherman announced he would resign and the company reiterated it ‘has been evaluating executive leadership to ensure the Company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements.’
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 6.3% to close at $11.84 after the company announced it would provide Amazon with renewable natural gas.
- Largo Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGO) gained 5% to settle at $16.47. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) shares dipped 36.2% to close at $74.68 on Monday after the company announced CSL Pharma has informed the company of its intent to not renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics for the use of PCS2 plasma collection system devices.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dipped 21% to close at $12.80 after jumping 31% on Friday.
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) shares fell 20.8% to settle at $20.09 after tumbling 30% on Friday.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) dipped 18.2% to close at $36.96.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) dropped 17.5% to settle at $25.99. Danimer Scientific, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) tumbled 17.4% to close at $4.85.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) fell 17.3% to close at $8.25. LifeMD said it sees Q1 sales of $18.2 million.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) shares fell 16.5% to close at $8.33 following insider buying from Marc Feldmann, a director on the company's board, and Jonathan Rothbard, the company's chief scientific officer.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) fell 16.5% to close at $11.37.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) dipped 16.1% to settle at $5.79.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dropped 15.8% to close at $6.41. Diginex said its EQUOS Crypto Exchange had total volumes of over $1 billion in April to date.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 15.3% to settle at $10.36.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) dipped 14.9% to settle at $15.72.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) fell 14.3% to close at $3.43.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 14.1% to close at $3.24. SG Blocks recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) fell 13.6% to settle at $4.06 after the FDA requested additional information on the company's CAR-T Therapy. The FDA also announced that its study would be placed on a Clinical Hold pending submission of additional information.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) declined 12.7% to close at $6.95.
- The9 Limited(NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 11.5% to close at $18.46.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) fell 10.7% to settle at $4.58.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) fell 10.5% to close at $28.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares surged 74% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) declined 8.9% to settle at $12.40 amid a decline in price of major cryptocurrencies.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.7% to close at $35.55 amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin. The company’s stock dropped around 8% on Friday after Turkey announced the ban of Cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) dipped 8.7% to close at $40.46 after the company announced it would acquire Knoll for $1.8 billion in cash and stock.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 8.4% to close at $40.90 amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin.
- Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 8.2% to close at $9.20. Lordstown Motors said on Sunday its electric pickup truck Endurance, which competed in the off-road desert race SCORE International San Felipe 250, failed to cross the finish line in Baja California, Mexico.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 7.7% to close at $3.46. Future FinTech Group reported the closing of the acquisition of Sichuan Ticode Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd..
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) dropped 7.3% to settle at $107.75 after the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned people not to use Peloton treadmills around small children or pets.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 7.3% to close at $3.58. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares climbed around 35% on Friday after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 7.3% to close at $12.36 after dropping over 6% on Friday.
