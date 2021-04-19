How To Own A Piece Of An Original 1976 Apple I Computer

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) fans and collectors will be excited to see an offering from fractional ownership company Rally Rd this week.

What Happened: Rally Rd will offer investors and Apple fans the chance to own a stake in an original, fully functional 1976 Apple I computer.

Rally will offer 33,000 shares of the Apple I computer for $23 each with the offering open for trading on Fri. April 23 at 12 p.m. EST.

The computer was evaluated by Apple I expert Corey Cohen, and the original box is signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The Apple I was the first pre-assembled computer sold by Apple. The computer cost $250 to build and was sold with an original retail price of $666.66. The computers were hand-built by Wozniak.

Apple produced 200 of the Apple I Computers. The company offered discounts on the computer on trade-ins when its new model was released and destroyed the computers that were traded in.

The Apple 2 was released in 1977 as the first personal computer to have significant commercial success selling five to six million units.

Why It’s Important: Rally Rd is one of several companies that allow fractional ownership. Investors or collectors can buy shares of an asset for a smaller amount than purchasing the entire item. For many investors and collectors, this puts some of the most valuable and well-known trading cards and memorabilia items in reach.

Each asset on Rally Rd has an IPO round and then when fully funded is not available to trade for around three months. Each asset on Rally Rd has a one-day trading window every three months when shares of the asset are matched based on the closing bid/ask price set throughout the day.

In October 2020, Rally Rd offered a 1986 Macintosh Plus computer signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and the Macintosh team, selling 5,000 shares at $10 each.

Shares of the signed Macintosh Plus are now worth $22 each and a valuation of $110,000, up 120% since then. The asset is available to trade once every three months with its most recent trading window on March 30.

A rare Apple I computer with its original wood case was for sale on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) for $1.5 million in January.

(Photo: Rally Rd)