Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week

Jon Harris , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:39am   Comments
There have been quite a few appealing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the market so far this year. Here are some upcoming IPOs that investors should be watching out for.

1. Zymergen

Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) is a science & material innovation company that partners with nature to strive to create the products of tomorrow. They design products, find the microbes to make them, and scale those products on their platform. Zymergen is poised to offer 13,600,000 shares of stock on the Nasdaq at a target price of $28.00 - $31.00 on the week of April 19th. 

2. UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global software company that was founded in Bucharest, Romania. Their products are used by organizations to help efficiently automate their various business processes. UiPath intends to offer 21,282,081 shares of stock at a target price of  $43.00 - $50.00 on the week of April 19th. 

See also: How to Buy UiPath

3. SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a technology Foundry that specializes in advanced Innovation Engineering Services and manufacturing. They provide foundry services for mixed-signal asic and next-wave technologies. SkyWater Technology intends to offer 5,800,000 shares at a target price between $12.00 - $14.00 on the week of April 19th. 

4. NeuroPace

NeuroPace (NASDAQ: NPCE) is a commercial-stage medical device company that is striving to help people that suffer from epilepsy and seizures. They are based in Mountain View, California and their platform was built to help improve standard care for patients. NeuroPace is poised to offer 5,313,000 shares of stock at a target price of $15.00 - $17.00 on the week of April 19th. 

5. Latham Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools. They offer in-ground swimming pools, pool liners and pool covers. Latham Group is poised to offer 20,000,000 shares of stock at a target price of $19.00 - $21.00 on the Nasdaq. 

 

Posted-In: News IPOs

