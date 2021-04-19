 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:30am
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 197 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 56.7% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares broke to $261.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit $2,318.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,304.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.53%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.30 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares were down 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.43.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $95.13 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $179.48. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $210.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.64. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.34. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.58. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.69 Monday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares broke to $167.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $197.25 with a daily change of down 2.1%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $323.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
  • Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.97 Monday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a yearly high of $27.04. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares hit $98.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares broke to $36.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares set a new yearly high of $10.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.15 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.11 on Monday, moving down 0.43%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares hit $2.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.73.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $139.31. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $172.80 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.84. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.48. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit $536.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares were down 0.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.65 for a change of down 0.26%.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.65. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares hit $122.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.71%.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares were up 1.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.66.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares hit $143.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $96.91 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit $59.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,504.85. Shares traded down 0.04%.
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.84. Shares traded up 0.61%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were up 0.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.56.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were down 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $180.94 for a change of down 0.64%.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares hit $52.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.05. Shares traded down 0.09%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $249.67. Shares traded down 0.04%.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares were down 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.27.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit $518.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.62 on Monday, moving down 0.46%.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.46 Monday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.48. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock hit a yearly high price of $316.57. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.67 on Monday morning, moving down 0.44%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.37 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares set a new yearly high of $143.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.55 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.36.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $151.99. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.10. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to $200.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.08%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $324.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares were down 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.49.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,308.03 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.99 on Monday, moving down 1.08%.
  • JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) shares set a new yearly high of $132.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.84. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.54. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares hit $195.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
  • Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $336.44 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.03.
  • Globe Life (NYSE:GL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $105.05 with a daily change of down 0.16%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $29.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.72%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares set a new yearly high of $116.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.00. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $286.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.37%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.72 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.76 on Monday morning, moving up 3.26%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $64.46 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares hit $55.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were down 0.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.48.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.45 Monday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $153.68 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit $17.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $177.98 with a daily change of down 0.34%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares hit $19.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.89. Shares traded down 0.49%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.96 on Monday, moving up 0.39%.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares hit $5.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.77.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.69.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares broke to $49.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.55. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.00. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.15.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.44. Shares traded up 10.94%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.54. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.01. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.56.
  • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares hit a yearly high of $162.86. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) shares hit a yearly high of $94.37. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.49. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a yearly high of $34.98. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were down 1.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.66 for a change of down 1.56%.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $115.62 Monday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.31 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.48 this morning. The stock was up 4.01% on the session.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.90. Shares traded down 2.05%.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were down 0.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.09 for a change of down 0.72%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.50 on Monday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares were down 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.52.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $44.92. Shares traded down 0.38%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit $169.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.03%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.49. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares broke to $133.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.50. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares hit a yearly high of $64.29. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.45%.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.99 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.09 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.79. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.33 on Monday, moving down 0.84%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.64. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.49 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.37. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit $68.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares set a new yearly high of $142.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares hit $18.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.30.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.71%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.32 on Monday morning, moving up 2.35%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.05. Shares traded up 4.37%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.16 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.34 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.13%.
  • PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were up 5.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.02 for a change of up 5.19%.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares broke to $23.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 32.27%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a yearly high of $8.43. The stock traded up 4.24% on the session.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.29%.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.09 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.62 on Monday, moving down 0.07%.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares set a new yearly high of $22.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.18. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.46%.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares were up 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.71.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares were up 0.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.94.
  • Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares were down 0.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.70.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.15 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.97 on Monday, moving down 0.18%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.20 Monday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.74. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.28 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded down 0.79% on the session.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.99. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares set a new yearly high of $19.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.09. Shares traded down 3.02%.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares hit $15.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 8.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.24.
  • Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.13. Shares traded down 0.85%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.83. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.16. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.13. The stock traded up 4.63% on the session.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.95. The stock traded up 5.65% on the session.
  • Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 56.7%.
  • SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.34 on Monday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.49. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.91.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.76. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.30. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.71 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
  • Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:RMBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.50. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares hit a yearly high of $6.28. The stock traded down 2.56% on the session.
  • Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.34.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares broke to $11.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.34%.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.29 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
  • American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares were up 27.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.08.
  • China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.66. The stock was up 8.59% for the day.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares set a new yearly high of $16.30 this morning. The stock was up 6.75% on the session.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.16. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares were down 0.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.99 for a change of down 0.02%.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.32 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Monday.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

