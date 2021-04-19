 Skip to main content

Nio At Auto Shanghai: What You Need To Know About The Power North Project, ET7 Interior, Fashion Project Announcements
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 11:48am   Comments
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) unveiled a new power plan for customers in Northern China and also showcased its upcoming ET7 sedan at the 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition, widely known as Auto Shanghai 2021.

Power North Unveiled: Nio announced a Power North Plan that will be executed in three years and aims at deploying a total of 100 Power Swap stations, 120 Power Mobiles and 500 Power Charger stations, with over 2,000 power chargers and over 10,000 destination chargers in eight provinces and autonomous regions in Northern China.

Upon completion of the plan, the company expects to have one Power Swap station or Power Charger every 100 kilometers along the expressway and one reliable charging or swapping station every three square kilometers in the urban area of prefecture-level cities.

"With that, NIO will make a step closer to the vision of driving an electric vehicle wherever a gasoline car can go," the company said.

Related Link: Can Nio Stock Go From $40 to $400 In 18 Months?

ET7 Interior Unveiled: Nio debuted the interior of its flagship ET7 sedan at the event. As announced at its launch in January, the ET7 will include the Nio Autonomous Driving, NAD, Aquila super sending system and Adam super computing platform.

The interior of the car is available in three new themes: storm gray, sand brown and edelweiss white, and the exterior comes in cloud white, deep black, star gray and southern star.

Nio Launches Fashion Project: Nio Life presented the Blue Sky Lab, a fashion project based on automotive industry recyclables that reuses the materials left from the car production to create a series of fashion products.
The company expects to launch the products this fall.

NIO Price Action: In premarket trading Monday, Nio shares were edging up 0.30% to $36.20.

Related Link: Nio's European Launch Imminent, With More Details Coming In Early May

Photo courtesy of Nio. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Best of Benzinga

