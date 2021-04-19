 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Faces Shanghai Auto Show Protest From Woman Who Claims Family Almost Died In Accident

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 5:06am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Faces Shanghai Auto Show Protest From Woman Who Claims Family Almost Died In Accident

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) booth at the Shanghai Auto Show had a surprise protestor climb onto a red Model 3 before being arrested, as per Chinese state-owned media Global Times.

What Happened: The protestor, a woman known to be a Tesla owner, was wearing a white T-shirt with a message written in Chinese that read “Brake Lost Control” in a video shared by the Global Times on Twitter.

 The protestor repeatedly yelled “Tesla brake lost control,” before security guards dragged her escorted away from the car, as per Bloomberg, which earlier reported the news.

Bloomberg noted that the woman has previously protested against Tesla’s brake issues. A Model 3 owner, she claims to have nearly lost four of her family members in an accident after the brakes of her electric vehicle failed.

Tesla’s vehicle data however shows the car was traveling at almost 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) and the car’s braking and emergency-warning systems had functioned properly.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s autopilot feature has come under regulatory probes in the United States due to numerous accidents, some of them violent crashes. Its latest quarterly report released on Monday shows that the average distance per accident while driving on Autopilot has declined year-over-year. Tesla has been voluntarily reporting accident data since the third quarter of 2018.

The safety of Tesla vehicles is also in the spotlight amid a crash in Texas that led to the death of two people. The Tesla Model S involved reportedly didn't have any person in the driver's seat.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.13% higher at $739.78 on Friday.

See Also: Tesla China Registrations Tripled YoY In March, Doubled Sequentially: CAIN Data

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

$1,000 Dogecoin Investment On Jan. 1 Could Buy You A Tesla Model S — But Holding This Crypto Would Have Gotten You 4
China Calls Bitcoin An 'Investment Alternative' — Why The Move Is Significant
5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2021
Tesla China Registrations Tripled YoY In March, Doubled Sequentially: CAIN Data
Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price'
Lordstown Endurance Truck Falls Short Of Completing Desert Race, Withdraws At 40 Miles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs Shanghai auto show Tesla Model 3News Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com