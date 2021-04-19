 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clover Health Joins Top WallStreetBets Stocks: What's Going On?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2021 1:01am   Comments
Share:
Clover Health Joins Top WallStreetBets Stocks: What's Going On?

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) has popped up on the list of top trending stocks on r/WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum that conducted a short squeeze in shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) earlier in the year. 

What Happened: Shares of the Chamath Palihapitiya-backed health technology company closed 20% higher at $8.82 on Friday and rose another 2.38% in the after-hours trading to $9.03. 

At press time, around midnight Monday, Clover was trending on the Reddit forum, at the number four spot, just behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the list of WallStreetBets trending tickers as compiled by Swaggystocks.com.

Screenshot Of Clover-Centric Discussions On r/WallStreetBets

Why It Matters: Clover attracted a short interest of 35.7% at press time, according to Highshortinterest.com, a sorted database of stocks that have short interest over 20%.

In January this year, highly shorted stocks of GameStop, along with American Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), and others surged and saw surging activity on WallStreetBets. Clover could similarly see a big short squeeze, according to some.

In February, Clover was the target of short seller Hindenburg Research — the same firm that targeted Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) last year leading to the ouster of its CEO

Hindenburg alleged in a report that Clover misled investors and is under investigation by the Department of Justice.

On Friday, the former director of the Center for Medicare and the principal deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during the Trump era — Demetrios Kouzoukas — joined Clover’s board of directions, Business Insider reported.

In October, Sequoia Capital and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google ventures-backed Clover went public through a merger with Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III in October with an enterprise valuation of $3.7 billion.

Read Next: BofA Remains Bullish On Clover Health With Improving Visibility Into Growth

Photo by TechCrunch on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLOV)

SPACs Attack Recap: 5 Deals, Rumors And Headline News
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Clover Health Could See A Big Short Squeeze
8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float
'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast Episode 36 Recap: Current Market Landscape, What Sectors Could Get Hot
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chamath Palihapitiya Healthcare technology RedditNews Penny Stocks Short Sellers Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com