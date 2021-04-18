 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe Co-Founder And Developer Of PDFs Charles Geschke Dies At Age 81
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Adobe Co-Founder And Developer Of PDFs Charles Geschke Dies At Age 81

Charles Geschke, the co-founder of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) who helped develop Portable Document Format technology — the PDF — died at age 81 on Friday in California.

Geschke began working at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center after getting his doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University. At Xerox, he met John Warnock. Both left the company in 1982 to found Adobe and started developing software together.

Besides the now-indispensable PDF, Geschke had a hand in Adobe's many transformative software programs during his career, including Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.

“Chuck and John Warnock developed groundbreaking software that has revolutionized how people create and communicate," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in a statement to employees, according to the Assocated Press.

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Geschke and Warnock the National Medal of Technology.

In 1992, Geschke survived a kidnapping. He was held at gunpoint in his office and taken to Hollister, California, for four days.

Geschke was freed after a suspect, found with $650,000 in ransom money, took police to the location where he was being held.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

Image by Esa Riutta from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Apple, Netflix, Peloton, Square, Roku, DraftKings - What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday
Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst
Adobe Exceeds Estimates And Raises Outlook
4 Adobe Stock Analysts On Q1 Results, 'Improving Digital Tailwinds'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Charles Geschke John Warnock PDFNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com