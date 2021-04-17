 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jack Ma May Be Divesting His Stake In Ant Group, Giving Up Control: Reuters
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
Share:
Jack Ma May Be Divesting His Stake In Ant Group, Giving Up Control: Reuters

Ant Group along with Chinese regulators reportedly are working out a way forward for the company and exploring ways for Jack Ma to exit. 

What Happened: Jack Ma, founder of Ant Group, reportedly may divest his stake and give up his control to begin easing China's scrutiny of the company, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the company. 

Between January and March, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the  China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and financial regulators held talks with Ma and Ant Group separately and discussed the possibility of Ma's exit from the company. 

Reuters said the decision about Ma's exit was being discussed in meetings with officials. But an Ant Group spokesperson issued a statement to the outlet, saying Ma's exit "has never been the subject of discussions with anyone."

Sources told Reuters the company hoped Ma's stake would be sold to Ant investors or Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) without the involvement of any external entity. 

This past week, following an ultimatum from the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, Ant said it would become a financial holding company that falls under the purview of the Chinese central bank.

The news of Ma's exit came a week after Alibaba was hit with a record $2.8 billion fine.

Why It Matters: The outspoken Ma has long been the most visible figure of China's economic rise and stands out in a culture where getting attention at high levels can draw unwanted scrutiny.

Last October, Ma criticized China's banking sector as operating with a "pawnshop mentality." The government scuttled the planned blockbuster Ant Group IPO shortly after Ma made the comments.

The Chinese government blocked Ant Group's IPO last November. The Chinese fintech's public listing of $37 billion was set to be the largest in history. 

Last year, the People's Bank of China instructed Ant Group to "rectify" how it does business.

Ant's businesses include Alipay, China's largest digital payments company, an open insurance marketplace, and the Ant Fortune asset management and retirement planning platform. It has also launched financial products such as Yu'ebao.

Photo courtesy: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Alibaba, Xilinx, Expedia, Square, Zillow And More
Understanding Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity
Coinbase Offering Puts New Focus On Cryptocurrencies, Reignites DPO Vs. IPO Debate
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Cramer Is Advising You To Buy The Dip In Boeing
Jack Ma Is Already $2.3B Richer Since The Announcement Of Alibaba $2.8B Antitrust Fine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ant Group China Jack MaNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com