Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 420 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL).

(NASDAQ:MTSL). General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) rallied the most, trading up 55.96% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $260.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $260.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares hit $393.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.

(NYSE:UNH) shares hit $393.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares set a new 52-week high of $328.67 on Friday, moving up 1.11%.

(NYSE:HD) shares set a new 52-week high of $328.67 on Friday, moving up 1.11%. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.

(NYSE:ORCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Friday, moving up 2.23%.

(NASDAQ:CSCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Friday, moving up 2.23%. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.67. The stock was up 3.39% for the day.

(NYSE:WFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.67. The stock was up 3.39% for the day. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $234.25.

(NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $234.25. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

(NYSE:MDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) stock set a new 52-week high of $231.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE:HON) stock set a new 52-week high of $231.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $181.19. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:UPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $181.19. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session. Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a yearly high of $290.20. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:LIN) shares hit a yearly high of $290.20. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.

(NYSE:LOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $225.78. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:UNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $225.78. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

(NYSE:PM) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.20 Friday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBUX) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.20 Friday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $95.02 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:RY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $95.02 with a daily change of up 0.46%. 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $199.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE:MMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $199.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares hit $311.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%.

(NYSE:EL) shares hit $311.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were down 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.00 for a change of down 0.17%.

(NYSE:DEO) shares were down 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.00 for a change of down 0.17%. Target (NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $209.47. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.

(NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $209.47. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2,489.41. Shares traded up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:BKNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2,489.41. Shares traded up 1.67%. Vale (NYSE:VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.48. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NYSE:VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.48. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $259.25. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.

(NYSE:SYK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $259.25. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.45.

(NYSE:USB) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.45. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares broke to $113.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:PLD) shares broke to $113.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.77.

(NYSE:DUK) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.77. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.17 Friday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.

(NYSE:DELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.17 Friday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares were down 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.47 for a change of down 0.16%.

(NYSE:ENB) shares were down 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.47 for a change of down 0.16%. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares hit $99.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.43%.

(NASDAQ:CSX) shares hit $99.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.43%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

(NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%. Southern (NYSE:SO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.05. Shares traded up 0.6%.

(NYSE:SO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.05. Shares traded up 0.6%. VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.07 on Friday morning, moving up 2.52%.

(NYSE:VMW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.07 on Friday morning, moving up 2.52%. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.48 on Friday morning, moving up 0.46%.

(NYSE:ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.48 on Friday morning, moving up 0.46%. ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a yearly high of $33.41. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.

(NYSE:ABB) shares hit a yearly high of $33.41. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session. HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares broke to $196.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.

(NYSE:HCA) shares broke to $196.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.

(NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.15 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.

(NYSE:GPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.15 on Friday, moving down 0.17%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.

(NYSE:COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares set a new yearly high of $320.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:MCO) shares set a new yearly high of $320.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $135.59.

(NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $135.59. MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.36 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

(NYSE:MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.36 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day. Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares were down 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.91.

(NYSE:PHG) shares were down 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.91. RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%.

(NYSE:RELX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares were up 1.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $97.82.

(NASDAQ:MNST) shares were up 1.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $97.82. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.47.

(NASDAQ:KHC) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.47. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares were down 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $268.73.

(NYSE:PSA) shares were down 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $268.73. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.04. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.04. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares set a new yearly high of $92.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

(NYSE:TRI) shares set a new yearly high of $92.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.14 with a daily change of up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:EXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.14 with a daily change of up 0.57%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.85.

(NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.85. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.48 Friday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.

(NYSE:BCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.48 Friday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.95.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.95. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.82.

(NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.82. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.

(NYSE:LHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%. HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.27 Friday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

(NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.27 Friday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were down 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62.

(NYSE:BCE) shares were down 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.71. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.71. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.35. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NYSE:TT) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.35. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.67 Friday. The stock was up 9.51% for the day.

(NYSE:PPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.67 Friday. The stock was up 9.51% for the day. Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares set a new yearly high of $99.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.

(NYSE:PRU) shares set a new yearly high of $99.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares were down 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $473.38 for a change of down 0.09%.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares were down 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $473.38 for a change of down 0.09%. CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.76 with a daily change of up 0.9%.

(NYSE:CRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.76 with a daily change of up 0.9%. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.28. Shares traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:CARR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.28. Shares traded up 0.48%. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares were up 6.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.08.

(NYSE:WIT) shares were up 6.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.08. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $528.41 on Friday morning, moving up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $528.41 on Friday morning, moving up 1.17%. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.60.

(NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.60. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.51. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.

(NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.51. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $152.00 with a daily change of up 7.28%.

(NASDAQ:BNTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $152.00 with a daily change of up 7.28%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.57 on Friday morning, moving up 4.0%.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.57 on Friday morning, moving up 4.0%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.22.

(NYSE:ZBH) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $129.05.

(NYSE:HLT) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $129.05. Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.32 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:GLW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.32 with a daily change of up 0.13%. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.82.

(NYSE:DHI) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.82. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit $105.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:RSG) shares hit $105.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

(NYSE:ADM) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares hit a yearly high of $206.64. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE:SWK) shares hit a yearly high of $206.64. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,486.21 on Friday, moving up 1.21%.

(NYSE:AZO) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,486.21 on Friday, moving up 1.21%. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares were up 1.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.38.

(NYSE:PEG) shares were up 1.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.38. AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock hit a yearly high price of $134.80. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE:AME) stock hit a yearly high price of $134.80. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.52 Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

(NYSE:WCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.52 Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.38. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

(NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.38. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,278.80 on Friday, moving up 0.74%.

(NYSE:MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,278.80 on Friday, moving up 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $253.38 for a change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $253.38 for a change of up 0.65%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.31. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

(NYSE:WY) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.31. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares broke to $78.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:TSN) shares broke to $78.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit $26.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%.

(NYSE:MPLX) shares hit $26.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.50.

(NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.50. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.78 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:DTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.78 with a daily change of up 0.67%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $140.78. Shares traded up 1.47%.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $140.78. Shares traded up 1.47%. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares hit $136.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.

(NYSE:AJG) shares hit $136.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $161.51 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $161.51 for a change of up 0.26%. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to $184.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to $184.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%. Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.38. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

(NYSE:O) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.38. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $176.74. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:VMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $176.74. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $77.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $77.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $314.66 Friday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.

(NYSE:WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $314.66 Friday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day. ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $52.77 with a daily change of down 1.66%.

(NYSE:OKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $52.77 with a daily change of down 1.66%. International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.55 on Friday morning, moving up 0.33%.

(NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.55 on Friday morning, moving up 0.33%. CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

(NYSE:GIB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $182.77. Shares traded up 2.06%.

(NASDAQ:TSCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $182.77. Shares traded up 2.06%. Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $141.21. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $141.21. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were down 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $403.19 for a change of down 0.3%.

(NYSE:COO) shares were down 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $403.19 for a change of down 0.3%. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.66.

(NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.66. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

(NYSE:SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.07. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

(NYSE:EXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.07. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.53%.

(NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.53%. Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to $112.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to $112.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%. JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares were up 1.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $178.40 for a change of up 1.47%.

(NASDAQ:JBHT) shares were up 1.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $178.40 for a change of up 1.47%. Celanese (NYSE:CE) stock made a new 52-week high of $159.31 Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

(NYSE:CE) stock made a new 52-week high of $159.31 Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to $33.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to $33.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were down 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.11 for a change of down 0.51%.

(NYSE:RJF) shares were down 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.11 for a change of down 0.51%. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.49 Friday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

(NYSE:ALLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.49 Friday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $158.89 on Friday morning, moving up 0.02%.

(NYSE:SUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $158.89 on Friday morning, moving up 0.02%. NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.76 Friday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NTAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.76 Friday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day. Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:PFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares hit $120.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.

(NYSE:GPC) shares hit $120.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $150.85 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

(NYSE:MAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $150.85 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares hit a yearly high of $192.88. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:IT) shares hit a yearly high of $192.88. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares were up 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,218.80 for a change of up 0.82%.

(NYSE:MKL) shares were up 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,218.80 for a change of up 0.82%. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.83 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.

(NYSE:IEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.83 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%. Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.

(NYSE:DRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%. WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.97.

(NYSE:WPP) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.97. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.

(NYSE:BIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%. Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.

(NYSE:MAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%. PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.46 on Friday, moving up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:PPD) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.46 on Friday, moving up 0.55%. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $322.08 for a change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $322.08 for a change of up 0.31%. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were down 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.66.

(NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were down 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.66. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares broke to $430.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

(NYSE:TDY) shares broke to $430.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares were down 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,306.20 for a change of down 0.17%.

(NYSE:SAM) shares were down 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,306.20 for a change of down 0.17%. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $536.11.

(NYSE:FICO) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $536.11. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.60.

(NYSE:SBSW) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.60. Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.18. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

(NYSE:CCK) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.18. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $251.11. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE:MOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $251.11. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.22. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

(NYSE:EQH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.22. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Loews (NYSE:L) shares set a new yearly high of $54.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

(NYSE:L) shares set a new yearly high of $54.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.49 with a daily change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE:WRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.49 with a daily change of up 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares set a new yearly high of $103.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

(NYSE:FBHS) shares set a new yearly high of $103.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.53. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

(NYSE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.53. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. RH (NYSE:RH) shares were up 3.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $638.38 for a change of up 3.76%.

(NYSE:RH) shares were up 3.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $638.38 for a change of up 3.76%. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.30.

(NYSE:PWR) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.30. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.03 on Friday, moving down 0.36%.

(NYSE:FNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.03 on Friday, moving down 0.36%. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $193.04 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.

(NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $193.04 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%. Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $144.72 with a daily change of up 2.08%.

(NYSE:UHS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $144.72 with a daily change of up 2.08%. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.07 Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

(NYSE:IVZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.07 Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.

(NYSE:WLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%. Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.24. Shares traded down 1.64%.

(NYSE:GPS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.24. Shares traded down 1.64%. Toro (NYSE:TTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.47. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.

(NYSE:TTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.47. The stock was up 3.96% for the day. Globe Life (NYSE:GL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $104.40 with a daily change of up 1.8%.

(NYSE:GL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $104.40 with a daily change of up 1.8%. Bunge (NYSE:BG) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.72. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.

(NYSE:BG) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.72. The stock was up 2.11% for the day. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44.

(NYSE:SID) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $28.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%.

(NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $28.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $153.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE:AGCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $153.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit $116.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:CPT) shares hit $116.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%. Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.62.

(NYSE:CX) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.62. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.69.

(NYSE:WSO) shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.69. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.77%.

(NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.77%. Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $264.38. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.

(NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $264.38. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.74. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.

(NYSE:PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.74. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.19 on Friday, moving up 1.94%.

(NASDAQ:BLDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.19 on Friday, moving up 1.94%. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares were down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.21.

(NYSE:ACM) shares were down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.21. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares were up 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.03.

(NYSE:ATR) shares were up 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.03. Alleghany (NYSE:Y) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $688.07.

(NYSE:Y) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $688.07. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.31. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

(NYSE:SC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.31. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares hit $41.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.79%.

(NYSE:VER) shares hit $41.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.79%. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.66%. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $152.94.

(NYSE:AIZ) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $152.94. Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.28. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

(NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.28. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.23 for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:UGI) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.23 for a change of up 0.59%. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $205.52 on Friday, moving up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:UTHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $205.52 on Friday, moving up 1.41%. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%. Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $117.75 for a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:ARW) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $117.75 for a change of up 0.52%. Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:ARCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were down 1.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.11.

(NYSE:KIM) shares were down 1.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.11. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.67. Shares traded down 0.28%.

(NYSE:BERY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.67. Shares traded down 0.28%. Genpact (NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.

(NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%. Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $69.36. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.

(NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $69.36. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.22.

(NYSE:OSK) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.22. Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a yearly high of $50.63. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:KNX) shares hit a yearly high of $50.63. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stock made a new 52-week high of $224.29 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CASY) stock made a new 52-week high of $224.29 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares broke to $116.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%.

(NYSE:WMS) shares broke to $116.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%. AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were down 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.59 for a change of down 0.5%.

(NYSE:AER) shares were down 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.59 for a change of down 0.5%. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.98 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

(NYSE:AN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.98 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.73. Shares traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE:VRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.73. Shares traded up 0.42%. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were up 1.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.68.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were up 1.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.68. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares were up 12.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.80.

(NASDAQ:LSCC) shares were up 12.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.80. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.59.

(NASDAQ:FLIR) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.59. YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $87.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.31% on the session.

(NYSE:YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $87.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.31% on the session. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.09 Friday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.09 Friday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.

(NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.82.

(NYSE:BYD) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.82. Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares broke to $48.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:SEE) shares broke to $48.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.55 on Friday, moving up 4.22%.

(NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.55 on Friday, moving up 4.22%. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.

(NYSE:STWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares set a new yearly high of $54.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

(NYSE:REXR) shares set a new yearly high of $54.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.83.

(NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.83. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.65. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.65. The stock was down 0.02% for the day. Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.35 on Friday, moving up 1.81%.

(NYSE:SKX) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.35 on Friday, moving up 1.81%. Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE:POST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.86. Shares traded up 2.13%.

(NYSE:BAK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.86. Shares traded up 2.13%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.58.

(NYSE:LPX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.58. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $87.67 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:PAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $87.67 with a daily change of up 0.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.91. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

(NYSE:WH) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.91. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.00 on Friday, moving down 0.41%.

(NYSE:GMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.00 on Friday, moving down 0.41%. Olin (NYSE:OLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.

(NYSE:OLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.54 for a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:FAF) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.54 for a change of up 0.52%. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.95. Shares traded up 0.65%.

(NYSE:MDU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.95. Shares traded up 0.65%. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.01 with a daily change of up 7.21%.

(NYSE:AA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.01 with a daily change of up 7.21%. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares broke to $120.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.

(NYSE:EME) shares broke to $120.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%. Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock hit a yearly high price of $247.10. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SAIA) stock hit a yearly high price of $247.10. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

(NYSE:PRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%. First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares set a new yearly high of $48.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:FR) shares set a new yearly high of $48.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session. Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.83 on Friday, moving up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:IART) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.83 on Friday, moving up 1.14%. ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.58 on Friday morning, moving up 1.65%.

(NYSE:MAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.58 on Friday morning, moving up 1.65%. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares were up 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.52 for a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:EXP) shares were up 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.52 for a change of up 1.01%. Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $107.78. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE:HHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $107.78. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares hit $95.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:MMS) shares hit $95.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%. J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit $129.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit $129.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.57%.

(NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.57%. KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.25 on Friday, moving up 1.67%.

(NYSE:KBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.25 on Friday, moving up 1.67%. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares were down 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.88 for a change of down 0.22%.

(NYSE:STAG) shares were down 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.88 for a change of down 0.22%. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit $14.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.

(NYSE:ORCC) shares hit $14.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were up 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.61.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were up 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.61. Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.48.

(NASDAQ:LOPE) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.48. Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.17. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.17. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:CW) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.98%.

(NYSE:RYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.98%. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.65.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.65. Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares broke to $30.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:CC) shares broke to $30.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.36. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

(NYSE:VVV) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.36. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) shares hit a yearly high of $46.04. The stock traded down 1.84% on the session.

(NYSE:ALSN) shares hit a yearly high of $46.04. The stock traded down 1.84% on the session. MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.35%.

(NYSE:MTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.35%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.

(NYSE:BXMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.73%.

(NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.73%. Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.82 on Friday, moving up 2.17%.

(NYSE:AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.82 on Friday, moving up 2.17%. Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares hit $21.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:TGNA) shares hit $21.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%. Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.19. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.19. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session. Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%.

(NYSE:BKH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) shares hit $57.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.31%.

(NYSE:APAM) shares hit $57.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.31%. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were down 0.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.91 for a change of down 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were down 0.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.91 for a change of down 0.53%. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares set a new yearly high of $60.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PCH) shares set a new yearly high of $60.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:BECN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.88%. Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit $23.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:UNVR) shares hit $23.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.63. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.63. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session. Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.13.

(NYSE:WRI) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.13. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares were up 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.28.

(NASDAQ:EBC) shares were up 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.28. Rogers (NYSE:ROG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $201.98. Shares traded up 3.33%.

(NYSE:ROG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $201.98. Shares traded up 3.33%. Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares were up 5.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.21.

(NYSE:HGV) shares were up 5.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.21. Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.

(NYSE:MCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.75. Shares traded up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.75. Shares traded up 0.52%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.73 for a change of up 1.07%.

(NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.73 for a change of up 1.07%. United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares broke to $19.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.

(NYSE:CCU) shares broke to $19.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.32.

(NASDAQ:NUVA) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.32. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.32 on Friday, moving up 1.05%.

(NYSE:KFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.32 on Friday, moving up 1.05%. NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares hit $69.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.

(NASDAQ:NWE) shares hit $69.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%. H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares set a new yearly high of $67.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.4% on the session.

(NYSE:FUL) shares set a new yearly high of $67.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.4% on the session. PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.11.

(NYSE:PCI) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.11. Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.02.

(NYSE:AGO) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.02. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.85 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.

(NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.85 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%. Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $657.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.67%.

(NYSE:GHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $657.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.67%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.23. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.23. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $96.42. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $96.42. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.62 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%.

(NYSE:DOOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.62 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

(NYSE:CBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%. California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.88 Friday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

(NYSE:CWT) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.88 Friday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.30 with a daily change of down 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:ATRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.30 with a daily change of down 0.59%. Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.96. Shares traded down 2.65%.

(NYSE:FHI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.96. Shares traded down 2.65%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.00.

(NASDAQ:LOB) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.00. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.16. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE:FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.16. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.38.

(NYSE:MAIN) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.38. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit $18.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit $18.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%. Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.86. Shares traded up 1.38%.

(NYSE:UTF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.86. Shares traded up 1.38%. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.53 for a change of up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:MGEE) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.53 for a change of up 0.37%. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock set a new 52-week high of $117.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.

(NASDAQ:JACK) stock set a new 52-week high of $117.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit $15.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit $15.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.52.

(NYSE:TPH) shares were up 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.52. Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares broke to $67.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.

(NYSE:BCC) shares broke to $67.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%. Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.29 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE:MLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.29 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.29. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HUBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.29. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Friday, moving up 1.05%.

(NYSE:PGRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Friday, moving up 1.05%. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.15 Friday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IDCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.15 Friday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.39 for a change of up 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.39 for a change of up 2.63%. BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%.

(NASDAQ:BGCP) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

(NYSE:ADX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.17.

(NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.17. Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares set a new yearly high of $20.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

(NYSE:HEP) shares set a new yearly high of $20.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.90. Shares traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE:PTY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.90. Shares traded up 0.64%. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.25.

(NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.25. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares broke to $13.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.

(NYSE:ETY) shares broke to $13.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%. CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.41 for a change of up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:CRVL) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.41 for a change of up 0.66%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.83. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NYSE:JPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.83. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. Domtar (NYSE:UFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.20. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session.

(NYSE:UFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.20. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.21.

(NASDAQ:CLBK) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.21. Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.16 on Friday, moving up 0.46%.

(NYSE:HTGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.16 on Friday, moving up 0.46%. Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares broke to $47.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:OTTR) shares broke to $47.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%. Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares hit $43.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:CORE) shares hit $43.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%. MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) shares set a new yearly high of $4.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.

(NYSE:MFA) shares set a new yearly high of $4.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session. BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares hit a yearly high of $18.99. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.

(NYSE:BV) shares hit a yearly high of $18.99. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session. GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.54 on Friday morning, moving up 2.19%.

(NYSE:GMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.54 on Friday morning, moving up 2.19%. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE:RVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.98. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE:KRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.98. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares were up 4.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.01.

(NYSE:USA) shares were up 4.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.01. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares were down 0.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.21.

(NASDAQ:ARCB) shares were down 0.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.21. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Friday, moving down 3.08%.

(NYSE:BSIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Friday, moving down 3.08%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.80.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.80. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares broke to $32.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE:KEN) shares broke to $32.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.78 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.

(NYSE:TY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.78 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%. Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.36. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:SYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.36. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.34 for a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.34 for a change of up 0.71%. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:ILPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

(NYSE:ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a yearly high of $29.74. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.

(NYSE:ELF) shares hit a yearly high of $29.74. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session. First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.60 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.

(NYSE:FPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.60 on Friday, moving up 0.57%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.06 with a daily change of down 0.72%.

(NYSE:ETV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.06 with a daily change of down 0.72%. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to $14.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.

(NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to $14.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.61. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.61. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session. Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares hit a yearly high of $43.15. The stock traded down 1.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MATW) shares hit a yearly high of $43.15. The stock traded down 1.27% on the session. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.35.

(NYSE:BIF) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.35. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.48. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

(NYSE:FOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.48. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.18. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

(NYSE:NXRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.18. The stock was down 0.84% for the day. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.63 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.63 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares were up 15.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.86.

(NYSE:RFP) shares were up 15.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.86. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.78. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.

(NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.78. The stock was down 1.12% for the day. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.96 for a change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:KREF) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.96 for a change of up 0.3%. Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares broke to $42.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE:GAM) shares broke to $42.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Friday, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Friday, moving up 0.25%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit $8.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit $8.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.31.

(NASDAQ:PFBC) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.31. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.55 Friday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.55 Friday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day. Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares hit $21.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.

(NYSE:RA) shares hit $21.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.20.

(NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.20. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.90. Shares traded up 0.82%.

(NYSE:THQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.90. Shares traded up 0.82%. Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.00 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%.

(NYSE:WLKP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.00 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%. Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.49 on Friday, moving down 1.37%.

(NYSE:CAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.49 on Friday, moving down 1.37%. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE:CII) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:SCVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.98. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

(NYSE:HTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.98. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.19. Shares traded down 0.64%.

(NYSE:BY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.19. Shares traded down 0.64%. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares hit $19.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.

(NYSE:UMH) shares hit $19.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares set a new yearly high of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NFBK) shares set a new yearly high of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.50.

(NYSE:TBI) shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.50. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares set a new yearly high of $59.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SRDX) shares set a new yearly high of $59.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares broke to $15.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE:PDT) shares broke to $15.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares set a new yearly high of $41.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

(NYSE:HVT) shares set a new yearly high of $41.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares hit $26.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.8%.

(NYSE:VHI) shares hit $26.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.8%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.91 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%.

(NYSE:PCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.91 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares hit a yearly high of $13.12. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:GPMT) shares hit a yearly high of $13.12. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session. Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:EOI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.54.

(NYSE:AVK) shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.54. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares were up 2.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.90 for a change of up 2.94%.

(NYSE:FLNG) shares were up 2.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.90 for a change of up 2.94%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $16.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $16.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%. Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.83.

(NYSE:DX) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.83. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%. General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.02 on Friday, moving up 55.96%.

(NASDAQ:GFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.02 on Friday, moving up 55.96%. VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Friday, moving up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ:VSEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Friday, moving up 1.29%. Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares were up 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.87 for a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:IGD) shares were up 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.87 for a change of up 0.17%. PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE:PKO) shares set a new yearly high of $27.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:PKO) shares set a new yearly high of $27.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares set a new yearly high of $45.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:OPY) shares set a new yearly high of $45.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit a yearly high of $33.71. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:STK) shares hit a yearly high of $33.71. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares set a new yearly high of $6.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

(NYSE:AWP) shares set a new yearly high of $6.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.87 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

(NYSE:PLYM) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.87 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.41.

(NASDAQ:DGICA) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.41. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares were down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.73 for a change of down 0.38%.

(NYSE:TPVG) shares were down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.73 for a change of down 0.38%. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares were down 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75.

(NASDAQ:RGP) shares were down 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ:GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit $21.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.

(NYSE:HPF) shares hit $21.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.11 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%.

(NYSE:BXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.11 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%. MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MVBF) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.38. The stock traded down 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:MHN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.38. The stock traded down 0.56% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.64. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.64. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.98. The stock traded up 13.13% on the session.

(NYSE:SPLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.98. The stock traded up 13.13% on the session. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.12 on Friday, moving up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:EBTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.12 on Friday, moving up 0.47%. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $19.71. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $19.71. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session. Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.91. Shares traded down 0.43%.

(NYSE:FOF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.91. Shares traded down 0.43%. Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) shares hit $45.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:SOR) shares hit $45.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

(NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.08. Shares traded down 0.33%.

(NYSE:MYJ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.08. Shares traded down 0.33%. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.77 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:GLAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.77 with a daily change of up 0.19%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 2.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.37.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 2.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.37. Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares were up 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 0.85%.

(NYSE:CATO) shares were up 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 0.85%. First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.14 Friday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:FEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.14 Friday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.81. Shares traded down 0.57%.

(NYSE:TYG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.81. Shares traded down 0.57%. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares were down 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.94.

(NYSE:MFM) shares were down 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.94. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit $20.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.

(NYSE:LGI) shares hit $20.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%. SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.25.

(NASDAQ:SUNS) shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.25. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares broke to $13.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:FDEU) shares broke to $13.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) shares broke to $10.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.6%.

(NASDAQ:MRCC) shares broke to $10.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.6%. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares broke to $13.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.

(NYSE:GRX) shares broke to $13.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

(NYSE:JTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.88. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:MXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.88. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.76 on Friday morning, moving up 0.52%.

(NYSE:FT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.76 on Friday morning, moving up 0.52%. Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.58%.

(NYSE:HGLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.58%. Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.

(NYSE:HIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day. Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.43. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session.

(NYSE:CHRA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.43. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares broke to $6.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.

(NYSE:LXU) shares broke to $6.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.49. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.49. The stock was up 4.55% for the day. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.00. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:MCN) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.00. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday, moving up 0.22%.

(AMEX:VMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday, moving up 0.22%. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:HEQ) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42 for a change of 0.0% (flat). Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.32 on Friday morning, moving up 0.67%.

(AMEX:IAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.32 on Friday morning, moving up 0.67%. Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.03 for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:GGZ) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.03 for a change of up 0.54%. Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares hit $15.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:SPE) shares hit $15.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) shares hit a yearly high of $26.99. The stock traded down 5.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GFED) shares hit a yearly high of $26.99. The stock traded down 5.33% on the session. Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU) shares hit $20.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

(AMEX:GLU) shares hit $20.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%. China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday morning, moving up 13.46%.

(NYSE:CGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday morning, moving up 13.46%. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.

(NYSE:PNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%. Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) shares set a new yearly high of $3.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:IRR) shares set a new yearly high of $3.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares hit $6.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.

(NYSE:HTY) shares hit $6.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%. Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.10.

(NASDAQ:VBFC) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.10. The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.10 Friday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

(NYSE:IRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.10 Friday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PYN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NYSE:PYN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.67 with a daily change of up 39.72%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.