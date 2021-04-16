 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Friday's morning session saw 420 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL).
  • General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) rallied the most, trading up 55.96% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $260.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares hit $393.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares set a new 52-week high of $328.67 on Friday, moving up 1.11%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Friday, moving up 2.23%.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.67. The stock was up 3.39% for the day.
  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $234.25.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) stock set a new 52-week high of $231.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $181.19. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a yearly high of $290.20. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $225.78. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.20 Friday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $95.02 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $199.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares hit $311.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.13%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were down 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.00 for a change of down 0.17%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $209.47. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2,489.41. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • Vale (NYSE:VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.48. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $259.25. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.45.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares broke to $113.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.77.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.17 Friday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares were down 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.47 for a change of down 0.16%.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares hit $99.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.43%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
  • Southern (NYSE:SO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.05. Shares traded up 0.6%.
  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.07 on Friday morning, moving up 2.52%.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.48 on Friday morning, moving up 0.46%.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a yearly high of $33.41. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares broke to $196.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.15 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares set a new yearly high of $320.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $135.59.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.36 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares were down 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.91.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares were up 1.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $97.82.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.47.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares were down 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $268.73.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.04. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares set a new yearly high of $92.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.14 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.85.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.48 Friday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.95.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.82.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.27 Friday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were down 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.71. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.35. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.67 Friday. The stock was up 9.51% for the day.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares set a new yearly high of $99.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares were down 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $473.38 for a change of down 0.09%.
  • CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.76 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $44.28. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares were up 6.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.08.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $528.41 on Friday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.60.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.51. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $152.00 with a daily change of up 7.28%.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.57 on Friday morning, moving up 4.0%.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.22.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $129.05.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.32 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares were up 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.82.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit $105.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares hit a yearly high of $206.64. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,486.21 on Friday, moving up 1.21%.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares were up 1.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.38.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock hit a yearly high price of $134.80. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.52 Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.38. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,278.80 on Friday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $253.38 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.31. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares broke to $78.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit $26.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.50.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.78 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $140.78. Shares traded up 1.47%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares hit $136.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $161.51 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to $184.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.
  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.38. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $176.74. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $77.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $314.66 Friday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $52.77 with a daily change of down 1.66%.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.55 on Friday morning, moving up 0.33%.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $182.77. Shares traded up 2.06%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $141.21. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were down 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $403.19 for a change of down 0.3%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.66.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.07. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Friday morning, moving up 0.53%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to $112.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares were up 1.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $178.40 for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) stock made a new 52-week high of $159.31 Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares broke to $33.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were down 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.11 for a change of down 0.51%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.49 Friday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $158.89 on Friday morning, moving up 0.02%.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.76 Friday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares hit $120.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $150.85 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares hit a yearly high of $192.88. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares were up 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,218.80 for a change of up 0.82%.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.83 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.97.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
  • PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.46 on Friday, moving up 0.55%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $322.08 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares were down 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.66.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares broke to $430.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) shares were down 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,306.20 for a change of down 0.17%.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $536.11.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.60.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.18. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $251.11. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.22. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares set a new yearly high of $54.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.49 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares set a new yearly high of $103.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.53. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares were up 3.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $638.38 for a change of up 3.76%.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.30.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.03 on Friday, moving down 0.36%.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $193.04 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $144.72 with a daily change of up 2.08%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.07 Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $33.24. Shares traded down 1.64%.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.47. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.
  • Globe Life (NYSE:GL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $104.40 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
  • Bunge (NYSE:BG) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.72. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $28.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $153.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit $116.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.62.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.69.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.77%.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $264.38. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.74. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.19 on Friday, moving up 1.94%.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares were down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.21.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares were up 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.03.
  • Alleghany (NYSE:Y) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $688.07.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.31. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares hit $41.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.79%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Friday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $152.94.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.28. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares were up 0.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.23 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $205.52 on Friday, moving up 1.41%.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $117.75 for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were down 1.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.11.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.67. Shares traded down 0.28%.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.19 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $69.36. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.22.
  • Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a yearly high of $50.63. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stock made a new 52-week high of $224.29 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares broke to $116.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were down 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.59 for a change of down 0.5%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.98 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.73. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares were up 1.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.68.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares were up 12.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.80.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.59.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $87.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.31% on the session.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.09 Friday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.82.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares broke to $48.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.55 on Friday, moving up 4.22%.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares set a new yearly high of $54.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.83.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.65. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.35 on Friday, moving up 1.81%.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.86. Shares traded up 2.13%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.58.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $87.67 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.91. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.00 on Friday, moving down 0.41%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares were up 0.52% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.54 for a change of up 0.52%.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.95. Shares traded up 0.65%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.01 with a daily change of up 7.21%.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares broke to $120.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock hit a yearly high price of $247.10. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares set a new yearly high of $48.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.83 on Friday, moving up 1.14%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.58 on Friday morning, moving up 1.65%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares were up 1.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.52 for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $107.78. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares hit $95.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares hit $129.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.25 on Friday, moving up 1.67%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares were down 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.88 for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit $14.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were up 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.61.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.48.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.17. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.98%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.65.
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares broke to $30.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.36. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) shares hit a yearly high of $46.04. The stock traded down 1.84% on the session.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.35%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.73%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.82 on Friday, moving up 2.17%.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares hit $21.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.19. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) shares hit $57.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.31%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were down 0.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.91 for a change of down 0.53%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares set a new yearly high of $60.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.88%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit $23.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.63. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.13.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares were up 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.28.
  • Rogers (NYSE:ROG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $201.98. Shares traded up 3.33%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares were up 5.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.21.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.75. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.73 for a change of up 1.07%.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares broke to $19.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.32.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.32 on Friday, moving up 1.05%.
  • NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares hit $69.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares set a new yearly high of $67.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.4% on the session.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.11.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.02.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.85 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $657.75 on Friday morning, moving down 0.67%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.23. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $96.42. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.62 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.88 Friday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.30 with a daily change of down 0.59%.
  • Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.96. Shares traded down 2.65%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.00.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.16. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.38.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit $18.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.86. Shares traded up 1.38%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.53 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock set a new 52-week high of $117.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit $15.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.52.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares broke to $67.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.29 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.29. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Friday, moving up 1.05%.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.15 Friday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.39 for a change of up 2.63%.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.17.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares set a new yearly high of $20.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.90. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.25.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares broke to $13.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.41 for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.83. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • Domtar (NYSE:UFS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.20. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.21.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.16 on Friday, moving up 0.46%.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares broke to $47.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares hit $43.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
  • MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) shares set a new yearly high of $4.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares hit a yearly high of $18.99. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.54 on Friday morning, moving up 2.19%.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.98. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares were up 4.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.01.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares were down 0.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.21.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Friday, moving down 3.08%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.80.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares broke to $32.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.78 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.36. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.34 for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a yearly high of $29.74. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.60 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.06 with a daily change of down 0.72%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to $14.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.61. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares hit a yearly high of $43.15. The stock traded down 1.27% on the session.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.35.
  • Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.48. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.18. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.63 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares were up 15.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.86.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.78. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.96 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares broke to $42.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Friday, moving up 0.25%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit $8.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.31.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.55 Friday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares hit $21.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.20.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.90. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.00 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.49 on Friday, moving down 1.37%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.98. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.19. Shares traded down 0.64%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares hit $19.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares set a new yearly high of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.50.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares set a new yearly high of $59.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares broke to $15.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares set a new yearly high of $41.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares hit $26.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.8%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.91 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares hit a yearly high of $13.12. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.54.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares were up 2.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.90 for a change of up 2.94%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $16.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
  • Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.83.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%.
  • General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.02 on Friday, moving up 55.96%.
  • VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.99 on Friday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares were up 0.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.87 for a change of up 0.17%.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE:PKO) shares set a new yearly high of $27.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares set a new yearly high of $45.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit a yearly high of $33.71. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares set a new yearly high of $6.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.87 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.41.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares were down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.73 for a change of down 0.38%.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares were down 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit $21.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.11 on Friday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.38. The stock traded down 0.56% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.64. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.98. The stock traded up 13.13% on the session.
  • Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.12 on Friday, moving up 0.47%.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares hit a yearly high of $19.71. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.91. Shares traded down 0.43%.
  • Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) shares hit $45.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.08. Shares traded down 0.33%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.77 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 2.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.37.
  • Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares were up 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 0.85%.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.14 Friday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.81. Shares traded down 0.57%.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares were down 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.94.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit $20.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
  • SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.25.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares broke to $13.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
  • Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) shares broke to $10.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.6%.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares broke to $13.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
  • Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.88. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.76 on Friday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.58%.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.43. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares broke to $6.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.49. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.00. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Friday, moving up 0.22%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.42 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.32 on Friday morning, moving up 0.67%.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.03 for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares hit $15.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) shares hit a yearly high of $26.99. The stock traded down 5.33% on the session.
  • Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU) shares hit $20.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
  • China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday morning, moving up 13.46%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) shares set a new yearly high of $3.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares hit $6.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.10.
  • The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.10 Friday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PYN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.67 with a daily change of up 39.72%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

