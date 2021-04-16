Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Additional Time For Trump Ban Decision
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has extended the review timeline regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram by its independent oversight board, Reuters reports.
- Facebook had indefinitely blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts from Jan. 7 over possible violence perpetration following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters. The case was subsequently transferred to the board.
- The oversight board, which usually has 90 days to decide, tweeted regarding a final decision in the upcoming weeks. The board also extended the public comment period as it required more time to review the issue, which had attracted 9,000 comments.
- The board had closely monitored the U.S. events along with Facebook’s response, based on its blog, Mint reports. It was prepared to offer a detailed and unbiased assessment of the company’s decision.
- Facebook had also committed not to restore Trump’s accounts without the board’s approval.
- Facebook had recently extended the board’s content review scope following widespread criticism over the platform’s handling of inappropriate content.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.57% at $306.09 on the last check Friday.
