Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Additional Time For Trump Ban Decision
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has extended the review timeline regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram by its independent oversight board, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook had indefinitely blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts from Jan. 7 over possible violence perpetration following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters. The case was subsequently transferred to the board.
  • The oversight board, which usually has 90 days to decide, tweeted regarding a final decision in the upcoming weeks. The board also extended the public comment period as it required more time to review the issue, which had attracted 9,000 comments.
  • The board had closely monitored the U.S. events along with Facebook’s response, based on its blog, Mint reports. It was prepared to offer a detailed and unbiased assessment of the company’s decision.
  • Facebook had also committed not to restore Trump’s accounts without the board’s approval.
  • Facebook had recently extended the board’s content review scope following widespread criticism over the platform’s handling of inappropriate content.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.57% at $306.09 on the last check Friday.

