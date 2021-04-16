42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) shares jumped 507% to settle at $36.42 on Thursday.
- agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) gained 34.8% to close at $31.00 after the company priced its IPO at $23 a share.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares climbed 29.8% to close at $10.80 on Thursday after gaining 14% on Wednesday. The company's 13D filing recently showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) gained 19.4% to close at $26.91 following Q4 results.
- Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT) climbed 16% to close at $18.56 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) jumped 15.8% to close at $42.58.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares jumped 14.2% to close at $6.60.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) gained 13.8% to close at $4.61.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) rose 13.1% to settle at $8.56.
- Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) gained 12.6% to close at $30.77 after the company announced a strategic merger agreement with Kimco Realty. Weingarten shares will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash..
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) climbed 11.5% to settle at $8.61.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) surged 11.2% to settle at $1.29 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday. Inpixon recently said it has converted a note receivable to equity in Ethereum mining company.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) rose 10.9% to settle at $9.30.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 10.5% to settle at $8.66. Ardelyx recently reported that its collab partner, Kyowa Kirin, initiated Phase 3 studies of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) gained 9.7% to close at $14.70.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) rose 8.9% to close at $100.75. Craig-Hallum maintained Citi Trends with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $142.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) rose 7.8% to close at $11.19. CIBC recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14 per share.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) rose 6.7% to close at $98.92 after the company announced planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).
- PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) gained 6.5% to close at $45.80 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific for $47.50 per share.
- BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTG) rose 5.7% to close at $12.84. Tango Therapeutics recently announced its reverse merger with Boxer Capital’s blank-check company BCTG Acquisition Corp.
Losers
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) shares tumbled 32.1% to close at $0.5770 on Thursday after the company reported pricing of $50 million underwritten public offering.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares fell 28.1% to close at $10.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) dropped 26.1% to settle at $10.10 following the Bear Cave report titled 'Problems at GreenBox POS.'
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 22.4% to close at $0.43. InspireMD reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective as of April 26, 2021.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) fell 21.5% to close at $6.59 after the company reported pricing of $23 million registered direct offering of 2.715 million shares priced at-the-market.
- Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) fell 18.5% to close at $65.20 as the company priced its IPO at $80 a share.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) dropped 18.2% to settle at $17.71.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 16.9% to settle at $7.68.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) dropped 16.8% to close at $6.98.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 16.4% to close at $22.08.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) dipped 15.7% to close at $46.01.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) declined 15.6% to close at $19.31 after the company announced a public offering of $125 million of its common stock.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 14.7% to close at $2.61.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 14.2% to close at $0.7359.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.87.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) fell 13.8% to settle at $5.81. ZK International's subsidiary xSigma announced NFTsLaunches for NBA players Dwight Howard and Michael Beasley on xSigma NFT marketplace.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 13.7% to close at $0.9751 after gaining 13% on Wednesday. The company announced plans to build direct sales force for TRUFORMA® platform.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 13.6% to close at $20.53. Intrusion shares dropped around 16% on Wednesday following earlier short report from White Diamond Research 'Why A Cybersecurity Expert Calls Intrusion And Its New Shield Product "Garbage" As Insiders Liquidate Holdings.'
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 13.6% to close at $23.06. British billionaire Sir Richard Branson sold nearly $150 million worth shares of his space tourism company Virgin Galactic over the course of three days, as per a regulatory filing.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) dipped 11.4% to close at $5.44. JonesTrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.75.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) tumbled 10.5% to close at $8.53.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) dropped 10.3% to close at $34.26. Beam Global, last month, reported FY20 earnings results.
