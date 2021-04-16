 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TuSimple Paints Optimistic Profit Projections For 2024 Driverless Truck Launch: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
TuSimple Paints Optimistic Profit Projections For 2024 Driverless Truck Launch: Bloomberg
  • San Diego’s self-driving semi-truck firm TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) CEO Cheng Lu has projected impressive profits following the debut of its 2024 driverless 18-wheelers in partnership with Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) and Volkswagen AG’s (OTC: VWAGY) trucking unit Traton SE (OTC: TRATF), Bloomberg reports.
  • Driverless trucks will enable higher productive hours and reduce hauling costs by 50%, stated Lu. He targeted higher profitability through a volume scaleup.
  • The company with significant Chinese operations raised $1.35 billion in a public offering on Thursday after losing over $300 million in the last three years.
  • TuSimple reported a 2020 revenue of $1.8 million with a $178 million loss. It has failed to deliver promised monthly revenue of $1 million in the second half of 2019.
  • TuSimple planned to organize a one-time demonstration of a driverless truck for more than 100 miles, including at night, later this year.
  • TuSimple was working towards the resolution of reliability and redundancy issues.
  • The online shopping boom coupled with a shortage of truck drivers played a crucial role in attracting driverless delivery investment, including Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Aurora Innovation Inc.
  • Autonomous-driving start-up Argo AI, a partner to Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen, is contemplating a 2021 listing. Driverless truck start-up Plus is aiming to go public via a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) merger.
  • Price action: TSP shares traded lower by 2.50% at $39 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSP)

Cathie Wood Cuts Square Stake And Snaps Up More Coinbase On Day 2
The IPO Week Ahead
IPO Preview: Coinbase, AppLovin, TuSimple Highlight Big Week Of Market Debuts
Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week
Autonomous Driving Tech Firm TuSimple To Raise Over $1B In IPO Valued At $8.3B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com