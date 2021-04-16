Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on housing starts and permits for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.620 million annual is projected for starts in March versus February's 1.421 million rate, while permits are expected at 1.750 million compared to 1.720 million.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 89 in April versus previous reading of 84.9.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
