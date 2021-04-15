Mick Jagger Partners With Dave Grohl On NFT Fundraiser For Music Venues

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has become the latest celebrity to find his way into the non-fungible token (NFT) hemisphere, teaming with Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl on an auction designed to raise funds for organizations helping independent music venues that were impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

If You Start Me Up I'll Never Stop: The veteran rockers have collaborated on a new song called "Eazy Sleazy" that was released on April 13, and they have partnered with 3D artist Oliver Latta (also known as Extraweg) on collaborated on an audio-visual charity NFT featuring a 30-second loop of the song.

In a press announcement on this endeavor, the piece being auctioned "evokes a surreal essence of breaking through the barriers of the human mind and pushing forward on the brink of social collapse to provide a much needed moment of artistic relief as the world slowly transitions out of lockdown."

The auction went live at 1 p.m. ET on the Nifty Gateway platform and will remain online for 24 hours. All proceeds from the sale will be split between divided the nonprofits Music Venue Trust and the National Independent Venue Association, which focus on providing assistance performance venues, and Back-up, which aids entertainment technology professionals within the music world experiencing financial difficulties. A portion of proceeds will also be given to environmental organizations.

At last check, the current bid was $8,988.

Related Link: Kings Of Leon To Release New Album As 3 NFTs

I Sit and Watch As Tears Go By: Jagger penned the song "Eazy Sleazy" in response to the hope for a post-pandemic world.

"It's a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism," said Jagger, citing Grohl for "jumping on drums, bass and guitar" and helping him choose the charities to receive the auction's proceeds.

The song is the first by Jagger since the Rolling Stones' last recording to date, the April 2020 "Living in a Ghost Town," released by Polydor label, part of the Universal Music Group owned by Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Vivendi (OTC: VIVHY).

Mick Jagger photo by Ninian Reed / Flickr Creative Commons.