 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Geely Launches Premium EV Brand Zeekr, Intensifying War With Tesla, Nio: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Geely Launches Premium EV Brand Zeekr, Intensifying War With Tesla, Nio: Report
  • Chinese automaker and Volvo Cars owner Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYY) unveiled a high-end electric vehicle (EV) brand, Zeekr, to capitalize on the growing demand in China and snatch a pie of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), Reuters reports.
  • According to Bloomberg, the target market has also attracted tech firms Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) and Huawei Technologies Co.
  • The initiative builds on parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile’s joint investment of $306 million (2 billion yuan) to position Zeekr as a startup under the Geely group, which also holds a 9.7% stake in Germany’s Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY).
  • The Zeekr cars will be priced at around 300,000 yuan (roughly $46,000).
  • The company is playing with the idea of car-using rights and subscriptions for customers.
  • Geely aims to launch at least two models annually in the next three years, after launching Zeekr 001 this year with a starting price of 281,000 yuan.
  • The company has set a sales target of up to 8,000 units in the fourth quarter. The target could exceed over 50,000 in 2022 after the addition of two more models.
  • Geely’s plant has an annual manufacturing capacity of 300,000 EVs. The plant could produce six models on its production line and develop higher production abilities soon.
  • Zeekr will employ a direct sales model. The brand planned to launch over 100 stores in 2021.
  • Geely sold 68,142 new-energy vehicles last year, accounting for around 5% of total deliveries.
  • Geely has also partnered with Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF) for the initiative.
  • The company targets European exports from late-2022 or early 2023, followed by the U.S. It aims to create its eco-system around Zeekr, akin to Nio, by offering branded products like furniture, clothes, and drinks.
  • Price action: GELYY shares traded higher by 2.38% at $52.82 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GELYY)

Huawei Targets Over $1B On Self-Driving, EV Technologies R&D, Amid Claims Of Beating Tesla: Bloomberg
Xiaomi Shares Surge As Report Says Company To Make Electric Vehicles Aimed At Mass Market In China
This Canadian Graphite Miner Could Be Gearing Up For A Huge Year
Baidu Hires CEO For EV Venture, Plans EV Launch In Next 3 Years: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Electric Vehicle EVs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com