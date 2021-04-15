 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon's Upcoming CEO Announces $250M Indian SME Investment Following Merchants Protest: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon's Upcoming CEO Announces $250M Indian SME Investment Following Merchants Protest: Bloomberg
  • Amazon.Com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) soon-to-be CEO Andy Jassy has assured his Indian partners and customers about his focus on ensuring small and medium businesses will thrive working with the Amazon platform, Bloomberg reports
  • Jassy’s insinuation points towards his adamance on tapping India’s market of 1.3 billion people, its most important growth market.
  • Jassy announced a $250 million venture fund investment in start-ups focused on innovations for small and medium businesses, agriculture, and health care solutions, acknowledging their importance during its annual sales extravaganza in the country.
  • “Small and medium businesses are the engine and lifeblood of economies,” Jassy said on Thursday.
  • Amazon’s allegedly anticompetitive practices attracted a protest event from over half a million small Indian business merchants on Thursday ahead of India’s potential amendment of foreign investment rules. The protest sought stricter regulation and regulatory investigation on foreign platforms for unfair practices.
  • Jassy disclosed Amazon’s plans of aiding in the digitization of India’s neighborhood shops. The company aimed to add 1 million such stores to its platform by 2025.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.11% at $3,369.94 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Benzinga Boot Camp Event Spotlight: Ms. Izzy
Here's What Jeff Bezos Said In Final Amazon Shareholder Letter As CEO
Kimco Realty Acquires Rival REIT Weingarten In $3.87B Deal
GameStop, Chewy And More: These Are The Stocks Being Added To The Dave Portnoy-Backed ETF
Facebook Inks Renewal Energy Supply Agreement For India's Electrical Grid: Reuters
Richard Branson Sheds Virgin Galactic Stake By $150M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com