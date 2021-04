Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday morning, 11 companies set new 52-week lows.

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR).

(NASDAQ:LAZR). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Enservco (AMEX:ENSV).

(AMEX:ENSV). Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 2.21% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares set a new yearly low of $18.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock hit a yearly low of $13.93. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares set a new yearly low of $9.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.23. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.03 and moving down 1.14%.

MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.22 and moving down 0.06%.

Vision Marine Technologie (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.21%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares fell to $4.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.35%.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.05. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.