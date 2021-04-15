Here's Why Bank Of America, Coinbase And AMD Are Moving

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading higher by 1.2% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Bank of America reported quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.66 The company reported quarterly sales of $22.93 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $22.13 billion.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shares are trading higher by 7.4% after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $500 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher by 1.6% after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $100 per share.