 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Bank Of America, Coinbase And AMD Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Bank Of America, Coinbase And AMD Are Moving

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading higher by 1.2% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Bank of America reported quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.66 The company reported quarterly sales of $22.93 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $22.13 billion.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shares are trading higher by 7.4% after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $500 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher by 1.6% after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $100 per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + BAC)

Recap: Bank of America Q1 Earnings
First 'Inverse Bitcoin ETF' Launches On Toronto Stock Exchange
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com