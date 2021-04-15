22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 25.1% to $0.6485 in pre-market trading.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 15.1% to $16.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 13.8% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday. Inpixon recently said it has converted a note receivable to equity in Ethereum mining company.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) rose 11.4% to $365.85 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 31% on Wednesday. Coinbase shares were given a reference price of $250 a piece by the Nasdaq after the exchange chose to take the direct listing route instead of a traditional IPO.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 10.6% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Wednesday. Taoping recently reported an exclusive strategic cooperation and joint operation deal with Ordos Blockchain Cloud Computing.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 9.6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline in the previous session.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 8.8% to $4.94 in pre-market trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) rose 7.9% to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares rose 7.7% to $110.51 in pre-market trading ahead of Q4 results.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares rose 6.9% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its $12 million public offerings of its common stock.
- FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) shares rose 6.3% to $11.12 in pre-market trading. Flex LNG announced it has entered into time charterparty agreements with Cheniere Marketing International.
- Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) shares rose 6% to $11.82 in pre-market trading. AvePoint said it sees preliminary Q1 sales of $38.4 million to $38.8 million. The company also announced up to $20 million repurchase of Apex Technology Acquisition shares.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 5.7% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after surging around 9% on Wednesday. Cinedigm recently reported March total streaming viewers of 23.8 million, up 208% year over year.
Losers
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) fell 31.8% to $0.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $50 million underwritten public offering.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 12% to $0.7541 in pre-market trading.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 9.3% to $0.5026 in pre-market trading. InspireMD reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective as of April 26, 2021.
- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) fell 6.9% to $14.23 in pre-market trading.
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) fell 6.5% to $18.50 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported financial results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2021.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 5.9% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. Galectin Therapeutics shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company announced the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer published its Phase 1 clinical research that showed its Galectin-3 inhibitor Belapectin enhanced the tumor response in combination with Anti-PD-1 Therapy.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 5.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Wednesday. The company announced plans to build direct sales force for TRUFORMA® platform.
- Global Self Storage, Inc.(NASDAQ: SELF) fell 5.1% to $4.71 in pre-market trading.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 4% to $25.61 in pre-market trading. British billionaire Sir Richard Branson sold nearly $150 million worth shares of his space tourism company Virgin Galactic over the course of three days, as per a regulatory filing.
