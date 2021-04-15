Tencent Music Entertainment Names New Chairman, CEO
- Chinese online music entertainment platform Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) appointed CEO Cussion Kar Shun Pang as the board Chairman.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) VP Zhu Liang (or Ross Liang) became the new CEO and director. James Gordon Mitchell became the Chairman of the Compensation Committee. The appointments were effective from today.
- Tong Tao Sang resigned as the Chairman of the board, Compensation Committee, and director.
- Price action: TME shares traded higher by 1.49% at $18.42 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
