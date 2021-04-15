 Skip to main content

Tencent Music Entertainment Names New Chairman, CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:04am   Comments
  • Chinese online music entertainment platform Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TMEappointed CEO Cussion Kar Shun Pang as the board Chairman. 
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) VP Zhu Liang (or Ross Liang) became the new CEO and director. James Gordon Mitchell became the Chairman of the Compensation Committee. The appointments were effective from today.
  • Tong Tao Sang resigned as the Chairman of the board, Compensation Committee, and director.
  • Price action: TME shares traded higher by 1.49% at $18.42 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

