Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 4:25am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to drop to 695,000 for the April 10th week from 744,000 in the prior week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index declining to 43.0 in April versus previous reading of 51.8.
  • Data on retail sales for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales rising 5.6% month-over-month in March following a 3% decline in February.
  • The Empire State index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline slightly to 17 in April from prior reading of 17.4.
  • Data on industrial production for March will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. A 2.8% rebound is projected for industrial production in March following a 2.2% drop in the earlier month.
  • Data on business inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories increasing 0.5% in February.
  • The housing market index for April is scheduled for released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is expected at 83 for April from 82 in March.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for February is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

