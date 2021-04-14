 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Gives Updates On AI Day, FSD 'Beta Button' And Subscription: What You Need To Know
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 14, 2021 9:37pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk praised his company's artificial intelligence and autopilot efforts and gave some details on the company’s efforts in these areas.

What Happened: Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Musk said that Tesla was “making excellent progress solving real-world AI.”

The executive disclosed that Tesla would make the “beta button” available next month. The button would enable any Tesla vehicle user to download the company’s full-self driving software and become a tester.

Musk in a response to a question on Twitter said that the FSD subscription would also be available next month. 

The entrepreneur said autopilot restrictions in the European Union will be addressed by this summer in a separate tweet.

Musk said that the company’s fans can expect an “AI day” in late July.

Why It Matters: Last month, Musk had said that due to high levels of demand the “Download Beta” button would be added to the Service section of the car display in approximately 10 days.

The button will reportedly allow anyone with a $10,000 FSD feature to beta test the software.

In March, Tesla revoked access to FSD for a driver who did not pay heed to the road. At the time, the feature was available to nearly 2,000 users. 

Musk had said last month that the next major release of FSD was “going with pure vision — not even using radar.”

Previously, the executive had said that the FSD subscriptions would launch by June.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 4% lower at $732.23 on Wednesday.

Read Next: Is Buying Tesla Stock In Tokens Rather Than Actual Shares The Better Choice?

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo by Heisenberg Media on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: artificial intelligence AutoPilot Elon Musk Full Self-Driving Tesla FSD

