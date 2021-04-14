Here's Why GameStop And Wells Fargo Are Popping Off Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher by 17% at $165 after the company announced a notice of redemption of $216.4 million in principal amount of its 10% senior notes due 2023 Wednesday.

GameStop is a video game and consumer electronics retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher by 5% at $42 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Wells Fargo reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.70 by 50%. The company also reported quarterly sales of $18.06 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.50 billion.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.