What To Expect At The Shanghai Auto Show: Nio, GM, Honda, Toyota and More
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2021 9:43am   Comments
What To Expect At The Shanghai Auto Show: Nio, GM, Honda, Toyota and More

The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, named Auto Shanghai 2021, starts next week at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The event is open to the press on Monday and Tuesday, then to the public April 21-28.

The theme for the year's event is "Embracing Change," which will put the focus on electric vehicles, autonomous driving and connected cars.

Here's what the automakers are expected to unveil:

NIO Inc. - ADR (NYSE: NIO): Nio confirmed it will unveil a new Nio Power plan and also officially reveal the interior of the ET7, the EV maker's fourth mass-produced model.

The company also said it will release a series of initiatives and service solutions, and share the latest product development and progress.

Xpeng Inc. - ADR (NYSE: XPEV): XPeng, which officially launched its P5 EV sedan Wednesday, announced the latest model will be on display at the event. The company also said it will give more details regarding specifications, performance, pricing and availability.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) announced it will have a world premiere for the new Lexus ES sedan. Lexus will also debut the recently revealed LF-Z electrified concept, as well as preview the design of the brand's future vehicles. Toyota will also introduce a new battery-electric crossover it is developing with Subaru.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM): The company's Cadillac LYRIQ show car will make its public debut at the event. Its Buick brand will showcase the Verano Pro midsize sedan.

Related Link: 3 Hot Chinese EV Stocks With Growing Sales

Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTC: BMWYY) will unveil its iX full-electric SUV, the Automotive News Europe reported, citing local Chinese media.

Honda Motor Co Ltd.'s (NYSE: HMC) Chinese unit said it will have the world premiere of a prototype model of the first Honda-brand EV in China, as well as the world premiere of a new plug-in hybrid model.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) announced it will premiere the all-new Nissan X-Trail crossover, as well as introduce its e-POWER electrified powertrain technology.

More Than Vehicles: The auto show doesn't only feature automakers. Chinese drone manufacturer DJI is planning to launch its self-driving car technology, according to reports that cited posts in the company's WeChat account.

Auto component manufacturers will also be a part of the event. Continental AG (OTC: CTTAY) said it will focus on the topics of digitization, software and sensor technology at the show. Germany's Bosch will present its range of automotive semiconductors, including the new SiC Power MOSFETs for electric drive applications.

Related Link: A Major EV Win For The Biden Administration

(Photo: IMAG GmbH via Auto Shanghai)

