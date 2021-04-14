Nikola, Iveco, OGE Ink Fuel-Cell Hydrogen Distribution Agreement
- Electric and hydrogen vehicle producer Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA), truck manufacturer Iveco, and German gas network operator OGE inked a preliminary agreement to back hydrogen distribution for fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) refueling, Reuters reports.
- Nikola will lead the installation of hydrogen fueling locations for FCEVs, OGE’s hydrogen delivery systems support.
- The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- OGE owned and operated 12,000 kilometers of natural gas pipeline infrastructure network in Germany.
- Nikola and Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) unit Iveco are joint venture partners for a battery-electric and hydrogen heavy truck production project. CHN Industrial owned a 7.11% stake in Nikola via Iveco. The sample building of their Nikola Tre FCEV truck is set to begin in 2021.
- The testing and validation are estimated to continue till 2022. The production is expected to start in the second half of 2023.
- Price action: NKLA shares traded lower by 1.83% at $11.83 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.