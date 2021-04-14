 Skip to main content

Godaddy Peer Squarespace Targets Direct Listing, Shunning Conventional IPO Route: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • General Atlantic, Index Ventures, and Accel-backed website-hosting service Squarespace Inc are eyeing a direct 2021 listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg reports.
  • Squarespace would join the likes of Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK), Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), and Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN)which took the direct listing route. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is also set for a direct listing on Wednesday.
  • Existing investors can begin selling their shares on the first day of trading under a direct listing without the IPO hassles of new capital raise or lock-up period restrictions.
  • Squarespace was valued at $10 billion last month based on a funding round. The company disclosed its confidential filing for a public listing in Jan.
  • Squarespace’s publicly traded peers included Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) and GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY).

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

