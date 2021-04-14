What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Top News
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported better than expected first-quarter earnings results. Financial stocks traded higher during the early Wednesday session.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shares showed an opening indication of $355, compared to the Nasdaq reference price of $250. Crypto stocks traded lower ahead of the Direct Listing open.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures up 0.07% to near 4,135.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.62% to near 6,933.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.44% to near 29,620.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.64%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 4.55% to near $62.92/barrel.
- Gold down 0.52% to near $1,734/oz.
- Silver up 0.06% to near $25.34/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) up 0.29% over the last 24 hours to near $63,135.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets