 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:

Top News

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported better than expected first-quarter earnings results. Financial stocks traded higher during the early Wednesday session.
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shares showed an opening indication of $355, compared to the Nasdaq reference price of $250. Crypto stocks traded lower ahead of the Direct Listing open.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.07% to near 4,135.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.62% to near 6,933.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.44% to near 29,620.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.64%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 4.55% to near $62.92/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.52% to near $1,734/oz.
  • Silver up 0.06% to near $25.34/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) up 0.29% over the last 24 hours to near $63,135.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

The QQQ Ripped To An All-Time High This Afternoon. Here's Why.
This Day In Market History: Investors Unfazed By FDR's Death
The Dow Jones Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
What's Moving The Market Monday?
By Ship, Plane and Rocket: 3 Bullish Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Glass House, Canopy, Curaleaf, Trulieve, Virginia And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com