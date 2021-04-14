 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Wednesday morning saw 8 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN).
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 4.95% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.98.
  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.70. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%.
  • RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock drifted down 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.45.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
  • CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares moved down 1.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68, drifting down 1.48%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

Related Articles (ASPU + AVCO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Aspen Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com