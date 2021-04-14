Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday morning saw 8 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:CYRN). Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 4.95% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.98.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.