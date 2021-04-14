The Daily Dash: Chip Crisis A Talking Point In Washington

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight truck makers' warning about the semiconductor shortage, big executive news at Yellow Corp., and more.

The High Five

1. The world's leading manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks and truck engines have warned the Biden administration that a severe shortage of semiconductors is hindering their ability to produce enough trucks to meet freight demand. John Gallagher from Washington

2. Forward Air announced that it added 11 final-mile terminal locations during the first quarter of 2021. The Monday press release said of the new "Forward Final Mile" additions, eight were established in existing less-than-truckload facilities.Todd Maiden's report

3. A two-year collaboration on cylinder deactivation between engine maker Cummins Inc. and engine controls technology startup Tula Technology cut nitrogen-oxide (NOx) emissions by a whopping 74% while reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) by 5%, according to a technical paper. Alan Adler from Detroit

4. Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. announced the departure of COO T.J. O'Connor and Chief Network Officer Scott Ware. Darrel Harris, who was brought on board in November to head the company's strategic initiatives, will take over as president. Todd Maiden with the story

5. The Teamsters are calling it a strike, but an action at a Universal Logistics facility in Compton, California, is more of a protest by workers who want their jobs back. Though the protest was small, it's another battle in the ongoing California labor wars. John Kingston's story

Five more to check out

Lawsuit seeks to preserve employment freedom for independent workers

Battery Resourcers raises $20M for sustainable battery ecosystem

Grab to secure $4.5B in new funding from $39.5B SPAC merger

Fire weather danger still scorching Southwest

DOE/EIA diesel price declines for third consecutive week