Ansys Simulation Solutions To Launch Network Processor Chip For Routing, AI, 5G Backhaul, Cybersecurity Applications
- H3C Semiconductor leveraged Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) simulation solutions is set to roll out ENGIANT 660 network processor chip that permitted routing, AI, 5G backhaul, and cybersecurity applications.
- H3C Semiconductor designers used Ansys' multiphysics simulation platform to drive product signoff efficiency, product development, and testing requirements.
- H3C Semiconductor designers reduced hardware costs and accelerated the production of next-gen chips for routing, AI, 5G backhaul, and cybersecurity applications by integrating Ansys simulations into their workflow.
- Ansys' multiphysics simulation solutions for chip packaging systems addressed the thermal and structural reliability and power integrity challenges associated with large-scale chips following the rapid development of global high-end core routers, 5G backhaul, SDN/NFV, AI, Firewall, and Load Balancing applications, stated H3C Semiconductor VP David Dai.
- Price action: ANSS shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $372.38 on the last check Wednesday.
