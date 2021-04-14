 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ansys Simulation Solutions To Launch Network Processor Chip For Routing, AI, 5G Backhaul, Cybersecurity Applications
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:
Ansys Simulation Solutions To Launch Network Processor Chip For Routing, AI, 5G Backhaul, Cybersecurity Applications
  • H3C Semiconductor leveraged Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) simulation solutions is set to roll out ENGIANT 660 network processor chip that permitted routing, AI, 5G backhaul, and cybersecurity applications.
  • H3C Semiconductor designers used Ansys' multiphysics simulation platform to drive product signoff efficiency, product development, and testing requirements.
  • H3C Semiconductor designers reduced hardware costs and accelerated the production of next-gen chips for routing, AI, 5G backhaul, and cybersecurity applications by integrating Ansys simulations into their workflow.
  • Ansys' multiphysics simulation solutions for chip packaging systems addressed the thermal and structural reliability and power integrity challenges associated with large-scale chips following the rapid development of global high-end core routers, 5G backhaul, SDN/NFV, AI, Firewall, and Load Balancing applications, stated H3C Semiconductor VP David Dai.
  • Price action: ANSS shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $372.38 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANSS)

Velodyne, Ansys Partner For Autonomous Vehicle Safety Transformation
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021
The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF
A Look Into Ansys Price Over Earnings
Ansys's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G artificial intelligence BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com