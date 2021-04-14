Here's Why Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, DraftKings And Moderna Are Moving

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) shares are trading higher by 1% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target from $44 to $66 per share.

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) shares are trading higher by 2.4% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $31 to $54.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares are trading higher by 2.7% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $15 to $25.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher by 1% after the Arizona Legislature's passage of HB 2772, which would authorize fantasy sports and sports betting in the state pending action.

DraftKings announced it will expand its existing commercial relationship to provide DraftKings market access for retail and mobile sports betting in Arizona, pending regulatory approvals.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.25% ahead of its second annual Vaccines Day event at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, with presentations highlighting the advantages of mRNA vaccines.

Momentum may also be continuing from yesterday’s news when the U.S. called for a pause on competitor Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine after six blood clotting cases.