22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 37.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company said a paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer provides further clinical evidence that using belapectin, a potent galectin-3 inhibitor, enhances tumor response in combination with Anti-PD-1 therapy.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 23.5% to $18.89 in pre-market trading.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) rose 21.3% to $14.39 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Tuesday.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) rose 19% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after surging more than 8% on Tuesday.
- FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) rose 10.3% to $9.98 in pre-market trading.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 10% to $1.76 in pre-market trading.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 9.5% to $4.83 in pre-market trading. Biocept, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares rose 8.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares rose 8.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Lion announced formation of new SPAC, Aquarius II Acquisition Corp.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares rose 8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Tuesday. Powerbridge Technologies recently entered into cooperation agreement with Huawei to 'jointly promote and market their services to local ports and customs in China.'
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares rose 7.9% to $3.47 in pre-market trading after dropping over 13% on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics recently appointed Silvia Panigone, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 7.5% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Pintec Technology recently announced it would acquire Jishengtai to expand its fully digitized securities brokerage and wealth management platform.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) rose 7.3% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was re-awarded a CMS RAC Region 1 contract.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) rose 7.1% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Glory Star New Media Group recently reported Q1 service contracts of RMB900 million.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 7% to $15.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. The company recently released Q4 results.
- ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: ABGI) rose 6.6% to $10.60 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 6.6% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Zomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ZOM) fell 6.3% to $0.9363 in pre-market trading after declining more than 10% on Tuesday.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 6.1% to $4.04 in pre-market trading. Auris Medical recently announced positive preclinical and clinical outcomes with AM-301.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) fell 6% to $32.69 in pre-market trading following a tweet from CNBC's David Faber that reads "CS not done yet. Selling 19m shares of $DISCA and 22m shares of $DISCK, according to traders."
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc.(NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 5.5% to $0.9115 in pre-market trading. AEterna Zentaris, last month, reported a Q4 loss of $0.02 per share.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 5.4% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 6% on Tuesday.
