50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) shares surged 60.7% to close at $21.16 on Tuesday after the company, and Nicolet Bankshares, jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Nicolet will acquire Mackinac and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, mBank.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares gained 49.6% to settle at $197.33 after the company issued an update on Phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial of tumor treating fields in non-small cell lung cancer.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) surged 33.9% to settle at $3.44 after the company said it received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for TTP399 for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 27.7% to close at $10.09.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) surged 24.7% to close at $4.04 on continued upward momentum after one of its investments, GreenFirst Forest Products, announced an acquisition of forest and paper product assets in Ontario and Quebec from Rayonier Advanced Materials.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) jumped 23% to settle at $38.11 after climbing 20% on Monday.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) surged 22.1% to close at $161.29.
- Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) gained 21.9% to close at $35.27 after the company reported the retirement of its CEO Bruce Davis. The company named Riley McCormack as CEO.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) surged 19.8% to settle at $6.95.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) climbed 19.2% to close at $28.25 as the company said Q1 results surpassed expectations.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) surged 18.1% to settle at $848.54 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds bitcoin in its corporate treasury.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) gained 17.1% to close at $11.89. Mechanical Technology’s EcoChain recently acquired 11.2 Petahash in SHA-256 bitcoin miners and 235 Gigahash in Scrypt Litecoin Miners for $545,000 in cash and $210,000 in common stock.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) climbed 16.8% to close at $13.90.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) surged 16.8% to settle at $3.61 after the company's Phase 2 clinical trial of Fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 met its primary endpoint.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 15% to settle at $59.26 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) surged 14.8% to settle at $5.82.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares gained 14.3% to close at $5.12 after declining around 4% on Monday.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) surged 13.9% to settle at $13.35 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $21 per share.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) gained 13.7% to settle at $69.30. S&P Dow Jones Indices said B. Riley will replace The Michaels Companies in S&P SmallCap 600, effective April 15, 2021.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) climbed 13.2% to close at $21.28.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) surged 13.2% to close at $19.79 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $26 per share.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 13.1% to settle at $9.40. Flexion Therapeutics sees preliminary Q1 ZILRETTA net sales of $24.6 million.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) rose 12.7% to close at $1.60 after dropping around 8% on Monday.
- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) surged 12% to close at $17.02 after Handy, an operating business of Angi, announced a partnership with Savvy.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 11.2% to close at $14.61. Canaan fell tumbled around 30% on Monday following Q4 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 10.8% to close at $194.66. Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate is inching closer to the final leg of clinical testing and could be approved soon after, contingent on the data. However, the vaccine developer is facing trouble in stepping up production to achieve full potential.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 6.4% to close at $3.50.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6% to close at $59.26. after dropping around 13% on Monday.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) gained 5.8% to close at $7.32 after the company said Phase I study of Lomecel-B cell therapy for Alzheimer's disease met primary safety endpoint.
Losers
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 24.9% to close at $5.94 after gaining 23% on Monday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares tumbled 23.8% to close at $5.42 on Tuesday after the company announced FDA is still reviewing its NDA resubmission for IV tramadol and has not provided a decision.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) dropped 19.7% to settle at $29.69. AdaptHealth’s Board Of Directors issued statement on Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) dropped 18.5% to settle at $8.89 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and announced a price target of $9 per share.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) dipped 17.8% to close at $15.79. GreenBox POS recently announced reaching of final terms in ChargeSavvy acquisition.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 17.7% to close at $4.76.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) dropped 15.2% to settle at $4.68.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 15.2% to close at $2.96. The company's proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans to initiate a COVID-19 inflammatory depression trial.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dipped 14% to close at $3.26.
- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) dropped 13.8% to settle at $11.03.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) fell 13.6% to close at $2.16.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) dipped 13.4% to settle at $3.22. NLS Pharmaceutics recently appointed Silvia Panigone, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 13% to close at $5.08 after the company announced John Thero to retire as president and CEO on August 1, 2021. Karim Mikhail will be the new president and CEO of the company.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 12.8% to settle at $1.77 on profit-taking after the stock rallied yesterday as Minnesota declared a state of emergency and announced a curfew in Minneapolis amid unrest.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 12% to close at $4.69 after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 11.6% to close at $2.13.
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) fell 10.7% to close at $54.30. Bally's and Gamesys Group plc announced definitive terms of combination.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) fell 10% to settle at $4.93. Fortress Biotech recently received a $7.5 million working capital line of credit.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) fell 9.6% to close at $3.30.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) fell 9% to settle at $4.85 after dropping 7% on Monday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 8% to close at $2.42.
