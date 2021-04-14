Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on import and export prices for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect see import prices increasing a monthly 0.9% in March with export prices also seen increasing 0.9%.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its recent Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 a.m. ET.
