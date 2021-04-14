GameStop Is Getting Rid Of Its Entire Debt: What You Need To Know

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) said Tuesday it is redeeming senior notes worth $216.4 million that were due in two years that would leave the company mostly debt-free.

What Happened: The video-game chain had long-term debt of $216.4 million as of end-January, according to the company’s regulatory filing. It had last month retired $73.2 million senior notes due 2021.

The company had in July 2020 raised about $216.4 million in senior notes due March 2023 in exchange for an equal amount of senior notes due March 2021.

The Dallas, Texas-headquartered company reported a narrower 2020 loss at $214.6 million on a revenue of $5.09 billion. Its sales have fallen in recent years as it has struggled to adapt to new-age digital downloads and free-to-play online games that have taken over the gaming world.

But the CEO, George Sherman, believes the company entered 2021 strong, citing a 23% rise in February same-store sales amid strong global demand for gaming hardware.

Why It Matters: The company is trying to transform from a brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce marketplace competing with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). That’s the vision of investor Ryan Cohen .

Since Cohen joined GameStop’s board earlier this year, he has brought in new management, including people who worked for him at Chewy, the pet supply store he co-founded.

The unusual event of a brick-and-mortar retailer becoming debt-free amid the COVID-19 pandemic follows a rally in GME stock, driven primarily by users of Reddit's WallStreetBets community.

Other stocks that saw the short squeeze included AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), and Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT).

Price Action: Shares of GameStop closed 0.07% lower at $140.99 on Tuesday.

Photo by Mike Mozart on Flickr