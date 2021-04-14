 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Supplier Pegatron To Make Components For The EV Maker In Texas: Report

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 3:56am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Supplier Pegatron To Make Components For The EV Maker In Texas: Report

Pegatron Corp has chosen a site in El Paso Texas, Texas to build a facility that will supply components for Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Reuters reported on Tuesday — citing a Taiwanese newspaper.

What Happened: The report says Pegatron had in November revealed that it would set up a factory in the United States to be closer to its clients there.  

Known to be the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer after Foxconn, Pegatron has previously said it sees electric vehicles as a major source of growth in coming years, the report said.

Pegatron is also a supplier to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and has courted controversy over the discovery of cases of labor law violations. The Tim Cook-led Apple in November last year put Pegatron on probation.

Why It Matters: Pegatron choosing Texas for the site isn't surprising, as Musk has been making a push to shift more and more of his businesses to the state — making a move away from California. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 8.60% higher at $762.32 on Tuesday and Apple shares closed 2.43% higher at $134.43.

Read Next: Is Buying Tesla Stock In Tokens Rather Than Actual Shares The Better Choice?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Cryptocurrency Market Overtakes Apple — The World's Most Valuable Company — In Market Capitalization
Bitcoin Continues To Lose Grip Over The Crypto Market Despite Surging To Record Highs
Is Chinese Giant Automaker Geely Joining Hip Rivals Nio, Xpeng, Li With US Listing?
What Went Down With Tesla Stock Today?
Dogecoin Hits New All-Time High Above 10 Cents — Someone Go Tell Musk
Exclusive: Diginex CEO Talks Bitcoin, Says 'We Are Only Just Beginning The Run-Up'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs PegatronNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com