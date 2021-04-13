 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DraftKings Scores With New Investments And Hire, Pushing Further Into Media And Content Creation
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
DraftKings Scores With New Investments And Hire, Pushing Further Into Media And Content Creation

One of the leading online sports betting companies is pushing further into media and content creation with several acquisitions and a new hire that was announced Monday morning.

What Happened: Brian Angiolet was announced as the new chief media officer for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). In the newly created role, Angiolet will oversee and optimize content creation and media strategy with a team.

Angiolet previously worked for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) as a senior vice president and chief business officer. Angiolet helped Verizon with digital deals and partnerships including working with the NBA and NFL.

The media hire follows several acquisitions and investment items from the online sports betting company.

DraftKings was one of several companies to participate in a $12.6 million funding round for a new media company, Meadowlark, according to Sportico. The funding round included investments ranging from $500,000 to $2 million from each investor.

Meadowlark was founded by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) veterans John Skipper and Dan Le Batard, who worked for ESPN. Skipper was the president of ESPN from 2012 to 2017.

Evaluate.market, which is best known as a data calculator for popular NFT company NBA Top Shot, received an investment from VC Drive, the investment arm of DraftKings. Evaluate.market is a startup founded in February to provide data on NBA Top Shot and the company’s site is linked directly on Top Shot.

The investment from DraftKings could be a small one that doesn't materializes into something bigger or could be a way for the company to get involved with DraftKings in the future.

DraftKings announced it was acquiring sports betting media company VSiN two weeks ago. VSiN specializes in sports betting content with more than 18 hours of live media content.

Related Link: What Did Analysts Think Of DraftKings’ Investor Day Presentation

Why It’s Important: DraftKings spent $475 million on sales and marketing in the last fiscal year. By DraftKings owning its content, it could be a cheaper long-term vehicle for accruing customers, Axios said. Sources told Axios that DraftKings could push for additional media acquisitions.

There is continued momentum in partnerships and acquisitions for sports media companies, which could continue to increase with DraftKings push.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) acquired a 36% stake in Barstool Sports last year, valuing the media company at $450 million.

In the highly competitive sports betting market, companies continue to spend money to acquire potential customers. DraftKings could be acquiring customers with investments and also improving its long-term financial outlook. 

Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are up 2.09% to $59.24 on Tuesday at market close.

(Photo: DraftKings)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AMD, Nvidia, Plug Power, Zoom, Peloton, DraftKings?
Cathie Wood Buys Yet Another Workhorse Dip, Also Adds DraftKings, Peloton, Square
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Ginkgo Bioworks, Which Prints DNA And Creates Genetically Modified Food, Exploring SPAC Deal: Report
Cathie Wood Seems To Be Bullish On Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's 3D Printer Supplier Velo3D — And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ESPN John Skipper NBA Top ShotNews Sports Management Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com