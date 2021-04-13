 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AI Chip Maker SambaNova Rakes $676M At $5B Valuation In SoftBank Led Fundraise: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
AI Chip Maker SambaNova Rakes $676M At $5B Valuation In SoftBank Led Fundraise: Reuters
  • Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence (AI) start-up SambaNova Systems raked $676 million in a SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund 2 led funding round, Reuters reports.
  • The chipmaker reached a total funding of $1 billion at a valuation of over $5 billion, making it the third biggest venture capital chip deal in the last twenty years. 
  • The recent technology-focused investment, including semiconductors, marks a pronounced shift from Silicon Valley’s decade-long focus on software, social media, and the internet. The global venture capitalists have invested $7.4 billion in technology, including semiconductors, in 2020.
  • SambaNova utilized chips manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for server and AI software building, leased out to companies for a subscription fee.
  • Interestingly, SambaNova developed its chip architecture. The company had formed a production capacity arrangement with TSM last year to protect itself from the global chip crisis.
  • Rodrigo Liang and Stanford University professors Kunle Olukotun and Chris Ré co-founded SambaNova in 2017.
  • The latest funding round also involved new investors Temasek and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp. The existing investors included BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), Intel Capital (NASDAQ: INTC), Google Ventures (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Walden International.
  • Price action: SFTBY shares traded higher by 0.06% at $46.475 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

Southeast Asia's Ride-Hailing Giant Grab Going Public In Record-Breaking $39.6B SPAC Merger
SoftBank Makes $500 Million Bet On Mortgage Market With Investment In Better.com
SoftBank-Backed China's Uber Equivalent Raises $1.5B Debt Before Its IPO: Bloomberg
Gojek, Tokopedia Seek Shareholder Approval After Finalizing Merger Terms: Bloomberg
Indonesia's Traveloka Eyes $5B US Listing Via SPAC Merger With Bridgetown Holdings: Bloomberg
Why Is BTWN Stock Trading Higher Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence Briefs Reuters semiconductorsNews Financing Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com