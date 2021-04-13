 Skip to main content

Roblox Stock Is Trading Higher On Hasbro Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
  • Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) has partnered with video game developer Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) to introduce a range of Roblox-inspired NERF blasters, representing some of the most popular experiences on the Roblox platform.
  • Hasbro has also developed a Roblox version of its MONOPOLY board game available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for fans aged 16 and older in the U.S., Canada, and Big Bad Toy Shop.
  • The NERF Roblox blasters represent some of the most iconic games on the Roblox platform and will hit the U.S. market this Fall, followed by a launch at additional markets.
  • The 'MONOPOLY: Roblox 2022 Edition' board game enables fans to collect and trade popular Roblox experiences while playing the Roblox-inspired version of the iconic board game.
  • NERF will be launching its own NERF-branded experience on Roblox for its fans later this year. The details regarding the launch will be disclosed later this spring.
  • Price action: RBLX shares traded higher by 7.13% at $80.34, and HAS shares traded higher by 1.44% at $98.51 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs MonopolyNews Tech Media

