Semipower Selects Keysight's Power Device Testing Solutions To Fast-Track Next-Gen Semiconductor Development
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has announced that Semipower Electronic Technology has selected Keysight's power device testing solutions to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductors.
  • Semipower Electronic Technology is a high-tech enterprise focused on R&D and sales of semiconductor power devices.
  • Semipower chose Keysight's PD1500A dynamic power device analyzer / double pulse tester to deliver repeatable, consistent measurements of wide bandgap semiconductors. The measurement solution permitted faster time-to-market through faster and reliable results while guaranteeing a safe test environment.
  • The arrangement has enabled Semipower to promote its understanding and research of third-generation semiconductor devices and create a better application platform, including new energy vehicles for contribution, Semipower President Luo Yi said.
  • Price action: KEYS shares traded lower by 1.06% at $143.50 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs semiconductorsNews Tech Media

