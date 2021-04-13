Here's Why Microsoft, Plug Power And FuelCell Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Plug Power and FuelCell today.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) hit a new all-time high of $259.19 Tuesday morning as names in tech see a modest morning rally.

The price movement is taking place amid continued momentum following the announcement Monday morning Microsoft will acquire Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN).

Nuance is known for building Apple Siri’s voice recognition for iPhone.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading lower on continued momentum following a Morgan Stanley downgrade of Plug Power.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $35 price target.

The stock price already reflects a significant portion of the company's expected rapid growth. However, Morgan Stanley added that Plug Power’s product advantages, strong balance sheet, and strategic partnerships position the company well for the transition to a hydrogen economy… Read More