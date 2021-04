Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 38 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares moved down 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.07, drifting down 0.87%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.