Versus Systems To Tap India's Growing Market Via Prizing Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 8:36am   Comments
  • Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VSannounced new functionality to its patented Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine to capitalize on India's growing market for entertainment, gaming content, sports, and mobile phone use.
  • Versus will be partnering with some of its existing content partners, targeting a launch within the next two months.
  • Versus will leverage its gaming and second-screen expertise to offer unique prizing solutions for brands and content partners for audience engagement across multiple screens and live events.
  • India's vast and relatively young population, highly developed sports, entertainment markets, and fast smartphone adoption make it a perfect market for content creators and brands seeking to add prizing and interactive engagement for their audiences, stated Versus' CEO Matthew Pierce.
  • Price action: VS shares closed higher by 14.06% at $7.87 on Monday.

