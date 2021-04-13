25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) rose 52.1% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Monday.
- Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) rose 36.8% to $18.01 in pre-market trading after the company, and Nicolet Bankshares, jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Nicolet will acquire Mackinac and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, mBank.
- Optibase Ltd.. (NASDAQ: OBAS) rose 19.9% to $15.35 in pre-market trading after surging more than 11% on Monday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) rose 19% to $21.40 in pre-market trading after dipping around 80% on Monday.
- Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGYR) rose 12.4% to $15.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 11.2% to $14.61 in pre-market trading. Canaan fell tumbled around 30% on Monday following Q4 results.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 10.9% to $7.66 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Monday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 10.1% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares rose 9% to $4.14 in pre-market trading. Urban Tea, last month, appointed Xianlong Wu as CEO.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) rose 8.9% to $66.38 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices said B. Riley will replace The Michaels Companies in S&P SmallCap 600, effective April 15, 2021.
- Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) rose 8.9% to $31.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the retirement of its CEO Bruce Davis. The company named Riley McCormack as CEO.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 8.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.1% to $55.70 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares rose 8.1% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 7.7% to $19.98 in pre-market trading after dropping around 13% on Monday.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 7.5% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 7.3% to $16.30 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 7.3% to $53.71 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 7.1% to $24.47 in pre-market trading. CVI Investments recently reported in a 13G filing a 5.1% stake in The9.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 18.4% to $5.80 in pre-market trading as the company said the FDA is still reviewing its NDA resubmission for IV Tramadol and has not provided decision.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) fell 13.9% to $4.72 in pre-market trading. Fortress Biotech recently received a $7.5 million working capital line of credit.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 8% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc(NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 7.5% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. On Monday, the FDA opened the investigational new drug application for Phase 3 trial for Akari Therapeutics lead drug candidate, nomacopan, for the treatment of moderate and severe Bullous Pemphigoid (BP), allowing clinical sites to open mid-2021, subject to the ongoing impact of COVID related restrictions.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 7% to $3.84 in pre-market trading. MoSys shares gained over 10% on Monday after the company announced it has expanded its patent portfolio through the purchase of five patents in the area of search and classification algorithms..
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) fell 6.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas