Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 4:26am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for March is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index is expected to rise to 99.9 in March from 95.8 in February.
  • The Consumer Price Index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Annual rates are expected at 2.5% overall versus 1.7% overall rate in February.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:15 p.m. ET.

