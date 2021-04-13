Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for March is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index is expected to rise to 99.9 in March from 95.8 in February.
- The Consumer Price Index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Annual rates are expected at 2.5% overall versus 1.7% overall rate in February.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:15 p.m. ET.
