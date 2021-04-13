 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nokia To Aid In Expansion Of China Mobile's Public Cloud Service

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 5:05am   Comments
Share:
Nokia To Aid In Expansion Of China Mobile's Public Cloud Service

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) said on Tuesday that China Mobile Cloud will use its Nuage Networks end-to-end solution for the deployment of its public cloud service.

What Happened: Nokia’s Nuage Networks will provide its cloud technology services to China Mobile Cloud to help it ramp up public cloud service. It will deploy its technology to help end customers build isolated and secure private clouds that connect to other virtualized cloud services such as the internet and enterprise data centers.

Nokia and China Mobile Cloud, a subsidiary of mobile telecom provider China Mobile, have worked closely since 2015 on both public and private cloud services running on Nuage’s SDN solution.

According to the company, Nuage Networks VCS can support a massive number of virtual machines (VM) and bare metal services (BM) in the same network with full policy control. The flexible architecture also allows direct connectivity between the endpoints without going through gateways, which can quickly become bottlenecks in a cloud environment.

The Finnish technology firm’s US-listed shares — alongside GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB)  and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), were recently a short-squeeze target of retail investors — and rose to their highest level in 10-years in January this year.

Price Action: Shares of Nokia closed 1.45% lower at $4.07 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB + AMC)

Analyzing AMC Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity
What's It Like To Hold GameStop Stock For Years And Still Miss Out On Millions In Gains? Ask Bill Miller
Analysts Upgraded AMC, Snap, United Airlines And Tesla In The Past Week
AMC's Former Owner Wanda Group Trims Stake In Theater Chain To 6.8%
Insider Sells AMC Entertainment Shares
Why Did Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Stock Dip Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Meme Stocks WallStreetsNews Penny Stocks Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com