Tesla Preparing To Launch The Service Program For Semi — Guess The First Location

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning to launch a service program for its Semi electric truck and has started to hire technicians for the program, Electrek reported Monday.

What Happened: Tesla has added a new job opening for a “Semi Service Technician” and has mentioned that technicians hired for the “upcoming new and exciting Semi Service Program” will be the first to provide in-person service for Tesla Semi customers, according to the report.

However, the only location for the job opening is in Mississauga, located near Toronto in Ontario, Canada, as per the report.

This could indicate that Tesla plans to first deliver the Semi electric trucks to Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) in Canada, which is based in Mississauga and has placed an order for 130 Semi trucks, the report noted.

See Also: Why This Tesla Analyst Is Turning Bullish

Why It Matters: The job openings reveal that Tesla plans to launch its own service for the Semi trucks. While some fleet operators do their own maintenance, others utilize third-party services.

The all-electric Tesla Semi truck is expected to cost less over its lifetime than a traditional diesel semi, but will still require some maintenance and service.

Tesla first unveiled the Semi truck in November of 2017. Companies including Walmart, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) have ordered the Semi trucks from Tesla.

It was reported in March that Tesla plans to produce five Semi electric trucks per week at a new production line near its Gigafactory Nevada plant. However, the company is still planning for volume production of the trucks to happen at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, once it is able to ramp up battery cell production there.

The truck was previously rumored to start production in July. It has been speculated that Tesla could make up to 2,500 Semi trucks this year.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 3.7% higher on Monday at $701.98.

Read Next: Tesla 'Bringing A Machine Gun To A Knife Fight,' Canaccord Genuity Analyst Says

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla